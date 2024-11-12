CAS and Deloitte China announce a strategic collaboration to empower clients with market insights and scientific innovation expertise

BEIJING and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, and Deloitte China, the world's leading professional services organization, have established a strategic collaboration focused on providing end-to-end consulting services ranging from scientific innovation to market strategies.

CAS and Deloitte China will join forces, enabling clients to accelerate their innovation journey and achieve their business goals, with a focus on the life sciences, new energy, and materials industries. The two organizations signed a strategic cooperation MOU at the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

As a leader in scientific knowledge management, CAS curates, connects, and analyzes science from around the world, building the CAS Content Collection™, which covers over 150 years of discoveries. Through scientific information solutions and custom services, CAS empowers customers globally to accelerate their innovation.

Deloitte China helps clients and partners from many sectors seize opportunities, tackle challenges, and attain world-class, high-quality development goals through professional excellence, insight across industries, and intelligent technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to develop and bring to market the industry insight and information solutions trained on CAS content, as a CAS strategic collaborator," said Kevin Guo, Deloitte China National Industry Program Leader. "Scientific technology innovation has demonstrated amazing feats across multiple fields, and I believe that there's a clear need to highlight these achievements. I am excited that in the upcoming months and years, we will witness the outcomes of this collaboration and the significant impact it will have on various industries."

"We are honored to collaborate with Deloitte China," said Manuel Guzman, President, CAS. "Deloitte's market insights prowess coupled with CAS world-class scientific data and technology expertise result in a strong consultative force, which will benefit many organizations by enabling them to accelerate their innovation and achieve their business goals."

As a first step in this collaboration, CAS and Deloitte China will deliver a comprehensive report reviewing the landscape of lithium-ion battery recycling, "Lithium-ion battery recycling: Market and innovation trends for a green future". By integrating CAS data and scientific expertise with Deloitte's market and business analysis, this report will cover everything from policy frameworks and market drivers to the latest research advancements. The formal release of the report is scheduled for early 2025.

