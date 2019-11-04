Get Ready to Play Without Limits: New Playdium Complex Opens TODAY in Whitby!

The new Playdium complex will create 150 new jobs for the Whitby community. Approximately two-thirds of the brand-new location is dedicated to gaming and attractions, including state-of-the-art amusement games, ropes course, bowling and virtual reality, with the other third offering a range of on-the-go bites and handcrafted dishes.

Play and Party without Limits

Challenge your friends with over 90 state-of-the-art amusement games, including classics, racing games, roller coaster simulators and more! Credits are earned and tracked on RFID wristbands – simply load, tap, play and win

Once you've racked up enough points, strut with pride to the Swag store and choose your well-earned reward from a selection of great prizes – from the latest board games, the cutest plush toys and coolest accessories to high-tech drones and GoPro cameras!

Got some SPARE time? Lace up, hit the lanes and knock 'em down with six lanes of good 'ol fashioned ten pin bowling

Take your play to new heights with the ropes course, where you can test your balance and agility with ten sky-high obstacles, 25 feet off the ground!

Travel beyond reality in the VRcade arena, where you can experience multiple immersive games with up to six players

Got SCENE? Earn points with every Playdium visit to redeem for food, game credits or a night out at the movies

Looking for that perfect balance of food and fun? Playdium is the ideal spot for parties, events and team building

Fuel Up on Food

Is your tank running on empty? A day of play is sure to work up an appetite and Playdium has multiple food options to keep you fueled for unlimited gaming

Pull up a seat in Playdium's fun and fresh Eatery , where you can choose from an elevated selection of Insta-worthy dishes and desserts, perfect for solo or shareable dining. The fun, fresh and international-inspired menu includes tacos and bowls, pizza, sandwiches, sundaes, sliders. Plus, there's always birthday cake on hand – whether it's your big day or not!

, where you can choose from an elevated selection of Insta-worthy dishes and desserts, perfect for solo or shareable dining. The fun, fresh and international-inspired menu includes tacos and bowls, pizza, sandwiches, sundaes, sliders. Plus, there's always birthday cake on hand – whether it's your big day or not! Feeling thirsty? In addition to a variety of refreshing drinks for active teens, grownup gamers can also choose from a menu of cocktails, wine and draught beers

Prefer to eat while you compete? Grab some quick Bites between games from a delicious assortment of your favourite on-the-go snacks, including pizza, sandwiches, nachos and soft serve

Are you ready to get your game on? Join the Playdium team for Playdium Whitby's Grand Opening Celebration this Saturday, November 9. There will be tons of prizes, swag, cool activities like face painting and balloon animals, as well as a DJ to keep the party going all day long! Head to www.Playdium.com to learn more about all that Playdium Whitby has to offer!

Cineplex opened its first reinvented Playdium complex in Brampton (ON) in September 2019, with plans to open 10-15 locations in mid-sized communities across the country, including a new location in Dartmouth (NS) in 2020. Cineplex also operates seven locations of The Rec Room – Canada's epic new destination for food and fun for millennials, their friends and families – in South Edmonton (AB), West Edmonton Mall (AB), Calgary (AB), Toronto (ON), London (ON), Mississauga (ON) and St. John's (NFLD). Both Playdium and The Rec Room leverage Cineplex's existing industry-leading entertainment, amusement gaming, food service, content creation, digital media and operational capabilities as well as its relationship with SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment rewards program.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contacts: Katie Rankin, Associate, Communications, Katie.Rankin@cineplex.com, 416-323-6684; Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, Sarah.VanLange@cineplex.com, 416-323-6728

Related Links

www.cineplex.com

