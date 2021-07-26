Get Ready to Bring Your 'A' Game: The Rec Room Opens TODAY in Barrie!

Owned and operated by Cineplex, The Rec Room puts the health and safety of its employees and guests first with VenueSafe TM , a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day in accordance with provincial guidelines. Committed to our guests' safety, these protocols include opening with reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning, and a games-floor and dining-space configuration designed specifically to ensure proper physical distancing throughout the facility.

Fun for all Ages

The Rec Room Barrie features a massive amusement area where gamers of all ages can play 100 amusement games.

Looking for the ultimate redemption? Credits earned and tracked on RFID wristbands can be redeemed at The Trophy Case , for great prizes and nostalgia-inspired treats and toys.

Kick it old school with classics including pool, ping pong and Mario Kart, or lace-up for some friendly competition with four lanes of 10 pin bowling.

Looking for an out of this world experience? Travel beyond reality and jump into a VRcade ATOM pod and play up to eight immersive virtual reality games.

Join us in the live performance space for the best in local entertainment, including musical acts, comedy, DJs, trivia and karaoke once provincial restrictions are lifted.

Got SCENE? The Rec Room guests can earn and redeem SCENE points, Canada's leading entertainment rewards program, on food and fun!

Great Food

Calling all foodies: The Rec Room Barrie features multiple dining options with something for everyone. The full-service restaurant, Three10 , is inspired by the vastness and diversity of Canada , and its menu of Insta-worthy shareables and handcrafted dishes is sure to satisfy every appetite.

Eat while you compete! The Shed features premium poutines, savoury snacks and handhelds, and a sweet selection of made-to-order funnel cakes.

Fancy a drink? Between the main bar and The Shed, guests can choose from 12 draught beers on tap, including locally sourced brews, making it the perfect place for sports fans to share a bite and catch the game on multiple big screens. If beer isn't your choice of drink, there is also a wide selection of wines and cocktails to sip.

Searching for that perfect social setting? When public health restrictions allow, The Rec Room is the ideal spot for events, with a private dining room for celebrations, meetings, team building, corporate events and parties.

Cineplex currently operates nine other locations of The Rec Room in Burnaby (BC), West Edmonton (AB), South Edmonton (AB), Calgary (AB), Winnipeg (MB), London (ON), Mississauga (ON), Toronto (ON), and St. John's (NFLD). The Rec Room ranges in size from 30,000-50,000 square feet, with approximately half of the space devoted to dining and live entertainment and the other half devoted to amusement games and feature attractions. Cineplex also operates Playdium, an entertainment complex designed for teens, their friends and family, with locations in Brampton (ON), Whitby (ON) and Dartmouth (NS). For further information and to learn more about all the health and safety measures being put in place, as well as all the fun features The Rec Room Barrie has to offer, head to TheRecRoom.com.

About The Rec Room

The Rec Room is Canada's premier 'Eats & Entertainment' destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology and live entertainment experiences all under one roof. Part of Cineplex, The Rec Room is a premier social destination and the ultimate gathering spot for corporate events, groups and parties. While each location is customized to the individual community, The Rec Room concept features multiple dining environments and a wide range of entertainment options including a large amusement games area featuring state-of-the-art simulation, feature attractions and redemption games as well as an auditorium-style space perfect for musical acts, bands and comedians. For more information, visit TheRecRoom.com or follow the action on social media through Facebook (@TheRecRoomBarrie), Twitter (@TheRecRoomCA) and Instagram (@TheRecRoomCA).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

