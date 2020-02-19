Get Ready to Bring Your 'A' Game: The Rec Room Is Now Open in Winnipeg!

Calling all foodies: The Rec Room features multiple dining options with a little something for everyone. The upscale casual dining area, called Three10, features a menu of Insta-worthy shareables and handcrafted dishes. Inspired by our vast and diverse country, it's sure to satisfy every appetite.

Prefer to eat while you compete? The quick service dining section, called The Shed, features premium poutines, savoury snacks and handhelds, and a sweet selection of made-to-order funnel cakes.

Fancy a drink? The Rec Room features a huge bar where sports fans can choose from 16 draught beer including local options, share a bite and catch the big game on even bigger screens (Go Jets! Go Bombers!)

Searching for that perfect social setting? The Rec Room is the ideal spot for private events, with a private dining room for celebrations, meetings, team building, corporate events and parties.

…And Even More Fun

This ain't your parent's rec room. The Rec Room at Seasons features a massive attractions area where gamers of all ages can play over 130 amusement games.

Looking for the ultimate redemption? Credits earned and tracked on RFID wristbands can be redeemed at The Trophy Case, a store filled with great prizes and nostalgia-inspired treats and toys.

Kick it old school with classic favourites like pool and ping pong or lace-up for some friendly competition with six lanes of luxury bowling.

Make the great escape. The Rec Room also features the latest in virtual reality experiences from VRstudios, including a VRcade arena and ATOM pods.

Care to level-up your social life? Join us in the live performance space for the latest entertainment, including musical acts, comedy, DJs, trivia and karaoke.

Got SCENE? The Rec Room guests can earn and redeem SCENE points, Canada's leading entertainment rewards program, on food and fun!

Cineplex currently operates seven other locations of The Rec Room in South Edmonton (AB), West Edmonton (AB), Calgary (AB), Toronto (ON), London (ON), Mississauga (ON) and St. John's (NFLD), and has announced plans for complexes in Burnaby (BC), Barrie (ON), Vancouver (BC) and Montreal (QC). New locations of The Rec Room range in size from 30,000-50,000 square feet, with approximately half of the space devoted to dining and live entertainment and the other half devoted to amusement games and feature attractions. Cineplex also operates Playdium, the reinvented entertainment complex designed for teens, their friends and family, with locations in Brampton (ON) and Whitby (ON). The Company also announced plans to open Playdiums in Dartmouth (NS) and Brossard (QC).

About The Rec Room

The Rec Room is Canada's premier 'Eats & Entertainment' destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology and live entertainment experiences all under one roof. Part of Cineplex, The Rec Room is a premier social destination and the ultimate gathering spot for corporate events, groups and parties. While each location is customized to the individual community, The Rec Room concept features multiple dining environments and a wide range of entertainment options including a large amusement games area featuring state-of-the-art simulation, feature attractions and redemption games as well as an auditorium-style space perfect for musical acts, bands and comedians. For more information, visit TheRecRoom.com or follow the action on social media through Facebook (@TheRecRoomWinnipeg), Twitter (@TheRecRoomCA) and Instagram (@TheRecRoomCA).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contacts: Katie Rankin, Associate, Communications, [email protected], 416-323-6684; Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, [email protected], 416-323-6728

Related Links

www.cineplex.com

