Get Ready for a Sizzling July in The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the summer sun blazes high in the sky and the water temperatures rise, The Bahamas invites visitors to a month packed with excitement and adventure. From the vibrant rhythms of the Goombay Summer Festival to the serene beaches of the Out Islands, The Bahamas is the place to be this summer.

On July 10th, The Bahamas celebrates its 51st Independence Day, marking the anniversary of the nation's independence from British rule in 1973. Independence Day festivities are a vibrant display of Bahamian culture, featuring parades, live music, traditional dances, and mouthwatering local cuisine. Visitors can immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the islands, experiencing firsthand the pride and joy of the Bahamian people on this momentous occasion.

Whether you're looking to celebrate the nation's independence, soak up the sun on pristine beaches, or explore the diverse marine life, The Bahamas offers an unforgettable summer getaway for all.

Read more below to find the newest happenings in The Bahamas during the month of July and beyond.

New Routes

Aztec Airlines is now relocated and will be offering direct flights departing from Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) to various islands in The Bahamas , including: Abaco (MHH & TCB), Andros (SAQ & ASD), Berry Islands (CCZ & GHC), Bimini (BIM) and Eleuthera (ELH, GHB & RSD).

Events

Goombay Summer Festivals ( July 4 – August 24, 2024 )

Goombay Summer Festivals are the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation's annual summer festivals that showcase the true essence of being a Bahamian. The festival showcases the country's rich heritage through live music, dance performances, art displays and authentic Bahamian cuisine.

Specific island festival dates and venues can be found below: South Andros: Regatta Site, The Bluff ( July 12 ) Mangrove Cay: Dorsett Park ( July 13 ) Cat Island: Regatta Site, New Bight ( July 13 ) Harbour Island: Under the fig tree, Bay Street ( July 13 ) Long Island : Cultural Site ( July 13 ) Abaco: BAIC Park, Marsh Harbour ( July 5 ; July 19 ) Exuma: Regatta Park, George Town ( July 20 ; July 27 ) San Salvador : Graham's Harbour Park, United Estates ( July 27 ) Bimini: Radio Beach, Alice Town ( July 26 ) Grand Bahama: Taino Beach ( July 4 ; July 11 ; July 18 ; July 25 ) Nassau: Rawson Square ( July 26 ; August 9 ; August 16 ) Central Andros: Queen's Park, Fresh Creek ( August 3 ) Eleuthera: Lower Bogue ( August 10 ) Eleuthera: Savannah Sound ( August 24 )

Eleuthera Extended Boating Fling 2024 ( July 9 – 19, 2024)

Escape to the pristine paradise of Eleuthera, where turquoise waters meet powdery white sand, and adventure beckons at every turn. Travellers are invited to embark on an extended boating fling that will leave them with lasting memories of sun-soaked days, island exploration, and the thrill of the open sea. All Boating Flings depart from Bahia Mar Marina , 801 Seabreeze Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL , 33316. Flings begin and are held Thursday - Sunday during June and July. All flings have a mandatory Captain's meeting on Wednesdays prior to departure. Dockage space is on a first-come first-served basis.

All Andros and Berry Island Regatta ( July 11 – 12, 2024)

The All Andros and Berry Island Regatta is held annually. Locals and visitors alike enjoy traditional Bahamian wooden sloop racing, good Bahamian food, and Bahamian music during the two-day regatta. During Regattas traditional Bahamian sloops are featured. Boats are raced in A, B & C class.

Looking Ahead…

74th Bimini Native Fishing Tournament ( August 1 – 3, 2024)

The first Bimini Native Fishing Tournament was held in the early 1950's by a group of natives who organized the Progressive Sporting Club. The tournament usually consists of 3 days of activities including an opening ceremony at Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina, one full day of fishing, followed by a half day of fishing leading up to an Awards night. This promises to be a fun-filled family event and anglers of all ages are invited to participate.

Lobster Festival And Lionfish Derby ( August 2 – 4, 2024)

This event, which takes place in Great Harbour Cay, the Berry Islands, celebrates the opening of the national Lobster Season and includes a hunt for the invasive Lionfish. On day one, prizes will be awarded for the largest lobster and most lionfish caught. In the evening, there will be a variety of lobster entrees, lots of beverages, art, souvenirs, games, and dancing to Bahamian music. Day two continues with a variety of lobster dishes, highlighted by a lobster culinary competition, and announcement of day one and two winners. The evening ends with a Junkanoo rush-out!

Promotions and Offers:

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

From June 3 to August 31 , #BahamasSummerBaecation promises enchanting experiences and intimate moments, from secluded beach retreats to adventurous excursions.

, #BahamasSummerBaecation promises enchanting experiences and intimate moments, from secluded beach retreats to adventurous excursions. #BahamasFamilyEscape offers a wide range of family-friendly accommodations and exciting activities, creating lasting memories for all who book during this limited time period.

Rosewood Baha Mar: This luxurious resort is offering a special "Discover More" package available to book now until August. After booking, guests will receive an exclusive 25% savings off room rates and up to $200 resort credit (based on room type) to be used towards dining, spa, and more during your stay.

resort credit (based on room type) to be used towards dining, spa, and more during your stay. Goldwynn Resort & Residences: Hit "play" on fun this summer at Goldwynn Resort & Residences. The package starts with a 25% discount on all Goldwynn Studios and Suites and includes a $100 food and drinking credit, redeemable anywhere on property. Combine it with Goldwynn's long list of luxurious amenities, and we know this will top your Summer Play List (and your Summer Stay List ).

Recent Renovations and Upcoming Openings

The Potlach Club welcomed back guests during its new reopening on June 15, 2024 . The hotel is 20 minutes from Governor's Harbour Airport, which offers direct flights from Miami on American Airlines, and an hour from North Eleuthera Airport, where American and Silver Airways offer daily service from Fort Lauderdale , Miami and Nassau.

Island Focus: Eleuthera

Prepare to be enchanted by the pristine beauty and laid-back charm of Eleuthera Island. Known for its pink sand beaches and stunning turquoise waters, this island paradise is a must-visit destination in The Bahamas. Take a leisurely stroll along the famous Glass Window Bridge, where you can witness the dramatic contrast between the deep blue Atlantic Ocean and the tranquil Caribbean Sea. Explore the charming villages of Governor's Harbour and Harbour Island, where you'll find quaint shops, delicious local cuisine, and friendly locals. For the adventurous traveller, Eleuthera offers a variety of thrilling activities. Snorkel or dive in the crystal-clear waters to discover vibrant coral reefs and a diverse array of marine life. Take a hike through lush tropical forests and discover hidden waterfalls and natural swimming holes. Lastly, don't miss the chance to visit the famous Pineapple Fields, where you can learn about the island's pineapple cultivation and even sample some of the delicious fruit. And for a truly unique experience, visit the Sapphire Blue Hole, a natural inland blue hold that is said to have healing properties. Whether you're looking for relaxation or adventure, Eleuthera Island has something for everyone.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Anita Johnson-Patty

Director Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Bahamas USA

FINN Bahamas

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation