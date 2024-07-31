Get A Final Taste of Summer in The Bahamas

Island Focus: Cat Island

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the summer slowly starts to wind down, The Bahamas invites visitors to take advantage of the last few weeks of summer with some excitement and adventure. From taking in cultural experiences at the destination's Goombay Summer Festival to unwinding in the number of picturesque beaches, The Bahamas is ideal for your last taste of summer.

For those unfamiliar, Goombay Summer Festivals are the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation's annual summer events that showcase the true essence of being a Bahamian. Taking place across multiple islands, the festival showcases the country's rich heritage through live music, dance performances, art displays and authentic Bahamian cuisine.

Visiting The Bahamas is a great option no matter what time of year, but attending one of the destination's Goombay Summer Festivals is a must see, especially as summer comes to a close.

Read more below to find the newest happenings in The Bahamas during the month of July and beyond.

New Routes

Western Air will start offering new flights between Fort Lauderdale and Freeport, Grand Bahama's main city, starting 22 Aug. 2024 .

Events

Goombay Summer Festivals (Now – 24 Aug. 2024 specific island festival dates and venues can be found below: Nassau: Rawson Square (26 July; 9 Aug.; 16 Aug.) Central Andros: Queen's Park, Fresh Creek (3 Aug.) Eleuthera: Lower Bogue (10 Aug.) Eleuthera: Savannah Sound (24 Aug.)

specific island festival dates and venues can be found below: 74th Bimini Native Fishing Tournament (1 – 3 Aug. 2024 )

The first Bimini Native Fishing Tournament was held in the early 1950's by a group of natives who organised the Progressive Sporting Club. The tournament usually consists of three days of activities including an opening ceremony at Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina, one full day of fishing, followed by a half day of fishing leading up to an Awards night. This promises to be a fun-filled family event and anglers of all ages are invited to participate.

The Inagua Salty Festival is held annually during the Emancipation Day Holiday weekend. This festival is the signature family-oriented event for Inagua and is a homecoming event for former residents of the island. It features an opening ecumenical church service; a gospel concert; live entertainment with visiting artists; "salty" games; a domino tournament; ball games, youth talent competition karate demonstrations and a cultural extravaganza. There will also be tours of the Morton Salt Company, the Inagua National Park and the Inagua Lighthouse, fishing trips; a Junkanoo rush-out; fireworks; and lots of indigenous food and drinks for sale. .

This event which takes place in Great Harbour Cay, the Berry Islands, celebrates the opening of the national Lobster Season and includes a hunt for the invasive Lionfish. On day one, prizes will be awarded for the largest lobster and most lionfish caught. In the evening, there will be a variety of lobster entrees, lots of beverages, art, souvenirs, games, and dancing to Bahamian music. Day two continues with a variety of lobster dishes, highlighted by a lobster culinary competition, and the announcement of day one and two winners. The evening ends with a Junkanoo rush-out!

When it comes to dining on Grand Bahama Island, we offer an array of restaurants and culinary styles sure to satisfy your appetite. Treat your taste buds to an unforgettable dining experience at an upscale continental restaurant, and join the locals for a traditional Bahamian fish fry or mini crab fest. Whatever you're craving, there's a good chance you'll find it here during your visit!

Promotions and Offers:

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

From now through 31 Aug., #BahamasSummerBaecation promises enchanting experiences and intimate moments, from secluded beach retreats to adventurous excursions.

The Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board (BOIPB), in partnership with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, is offering a Fly/Cruise Free offer for NAS/PI-Bound Groups/Meetings/Incentives, allowing participants to enjoy a free airline or Bahamas Ferries ticket from Nassau when booking 2nights+ air/ferry-inclusive vacation package at participating BOIPB hotels. Booking for this promotional offer is available from now through 9 June 2025 . To take advantage of this Fly/Cruise Free offer, delegates can book through Majestic Holidays (242-677-2620) or BahamaGo.com (242-422-3131 or 877-284-6956). The travel periods for this offer are as follows: 12 Aug. – 19 Dec. 2024 Jan. 2025 1 May – 16 June 2025

The travel periods for this offer are as follows:

Recent Happenings and Upcoming Openings

Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant, the historic establishment nestled in the heart of Nassau, Bahamas , is the recipient of six awards by 'The World of Fine Wine' The World's Best Wine Lists Awards. Celebrating excellence in wine offerings, the renowned publication has recognised Graycliff's commitment to providing an unparalleled wine experience in the South & Central America and the Caribbean region. The journey to Graycliff's award-winning wine list began as a labour of love for owner Enrico Garzaroli as he assembled an impressive and diverse collection that is now the world's third largest private collection . The categories in which Graycliff has been celebrated are:

The categories in which Graycliff has been celebrated are:



Best Champagne and Sparkling Wine List



Best Dessert and Fortified Wine List



Best Sake List (outside of Japan )

)

Best Long Wine List , and

, and

Best Spirits List

A new resort, Somewhere Else, by Dave Grutman and Pharrell, is set to open this summer in Atlantis Paradise Island. It will offer something extraordinary for everyone.

Island Focus: Cat Island

Cat Island is quiet and unassuming, but it has treasures to offer. It is anchored by Mt. Alvernia, The Bahamas' highest point, which sits 206 feet above sea level. Mt. Alvernia is home to The Hermitage, a medieval stone monastery built in 1939 that sits atop the mountain. Cat Island has an untouched landscape and is perfect for diving, kiteboarding and meandering along miles of rolling hills. The islandis also home to nature trails and an eight-mile pink sand beach and unique historic offerings. Academy Award-winning actor, Sir Sidney Poitier, grew up on the island just outside of Arthur's Town. Lastly, those looking to relax can visit Cat Island's Rollezz Beach as it's the longest continuous stretch of beach on Cat Island. The luxurious white sand and the sparkling blue ocean are so enticing, they seem to call out for you to jump into the water.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this August. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.Bahamas.com .

