Get Ready for a Flavour-Filled Adventure with Summer Fresh®'s Pop-Up Store in Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Summer Fresh® invites you to embark on a culinary journey at their upcoming pop-up store, set to open its doors in the heart of downtown Toronto at the Stackt Market located at 28 Bathurst Street from May 10th to 20th, 2024. You are welcomed to discover Summer Fresh®'s inside scoop, a world of delicious hummus and dip flavours meticulously crafted to ignite your tastebuds.

Let's celebrate Summer Fresh®'s 34 years in business with 34 fun and unique flavours. Share your DIP pics at Summer Fresh®'s new pop-up.

Cant wait to see you there! #SendusyourDIPpic (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

Summer Fresh®'s story showcases determined commitment to innovation and culinary excellence. From humble beginnings to becoming a household name, they have continuously pushed the boundaries, reinventing traditional flavours and introducing new, household staples. The Summer Fresh® Pop-up store aims to create an exciting atmosphere, where each visit promises a delightful culinary adventure.

This upcoming Mother's Day and Victoria Day weekend, elevate your celebrations with a visit to Summer Fresh®'s pop-up store. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or simply seeking an extraordinary experience, THE DOORS ARE OPEN.

Don't miss out on this immersive experience to enjoy the best of Summer Fresh®'s innovative flavours. Let the adventure begin!

Mark your calendars for May 10th to 20th, 2024, for two weeks only, as you walk through the Stackt Market, in Toronto, you will see Summer Fresh®'s pop-up store positioned across the main gates.

Welcome to Summer Fresh®, where Canadian pride and culinary innovation meet. Since 1991, Summer Fresh® led the way as a fully Canadian, female-owned company, crafting gourmet delights that make a statement in the food industry. The bold flavours, locally sourced, premium ingredients, and specially crafted tahini set them apart. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of hummus and dips, Summer Fresh®'s pop-up store promises something for everyone.

Join Summer Fresh® from May 10th to 20th, 2024, and enjoy a flavoured filled adventure with a category pioneer. Prepare to tantalize your taste buds, ignite your senses, and discover the true essence of culinary delight.

Let's celebrate 34 years in business with 34 flavours! And don't forget, to snap a DIP pics once you arrive!

SOURCE Summer Fresh Salads Inc.

For further information: Interested in learning more? (905)856-8816 or (877) 472 5237, [email protected]