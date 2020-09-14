Get paid. To take a vacation. To watch sports. With your friends.

Budweiser Canada has created the Budweiser Bubble to celebrate one of the most momentous eras of professional sports with a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience for four lucky groups of fans

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Following an unprecedented interruption in the world of sports, where professional leagues shut down for over four months, we are now in a historical time. To the delight of sports fans everywhere, professional sports leagues are back, playing simultaneously, and creating a schedule of events all day, every day.

In an effort to help passionate sports fans enjoy every action-packed moment of game time, Budweiser Canada wants to send four lucky groups of friends on week's long paid vacation to the Budweiser Bubble. Inspired by the real world of sports, the Budweiser Bubble is an epic live-in experience, completely dedicated to watching sports – with the added bonus of getting paid $5,000 for the week.

To help select these dedicated fans, the brand has enlisted the expertise of NHL Alumnus and bigger than life media personality Paul "Biznasty" Bissonnette.

"Who wouldn't want to kick back and have your sole job be to watch sports? I'm just looking for the biggest fans out there," says, Bissonnette. "It's amazing – thanks to Budweiser, anyone has the chance to feel like a pro, no practice required."

The real life 'bubble' environment comes complete with a sports theatre to watch sports 24/7, gaming station, ball hockey, basketball nets, football field, tailgating on Sunday's, personal chef, gym, and all the sports swag a fan could desire; essentially somewhere to live, eat, breathe and drink sports. Starting September 30, 2020, four lucky groups friends will have the chance to spend a week with their buds in the Budweiser Bubble.

"Budweiser believes in the value and power of sports to bring people together, and we knew we had to do something special to celebrate this moment in sports history and to get buds back together safely, after so much time apart," says Mike D'Agostini, Director of Marketing, Budweiser Canada.

Starting today, enthusiastic sports fans nationwide can submit videos via social media to stake their claim as the most passionate starting lineup deserving of the weeklong stay in the Budweiser Bubble. They can share their video on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #BudBuddle to be entered for a chance to win. Video submissions will be judged for creativity, uniqueness, entertainment value, passion and expression of how sports bring the buds together.

The latest iteration of Budweiser Canada's continued commitment to sports fans across the country, the Budweiser Bubble is just one of the many ways the brand will be elevating the sports fan experience and commemorating this momentous occasion across the country.

For more information, rules and regulations, and safety protocols visit Budweiser.ca/BudBubble

About Budweiser Canada

Budweiser – the King of Beers – has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada for more than 35 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser has a long-standing history of supporting sports and its fans here in Canada. From multiple team sponsorships, league partnerships and activations such as our Iconic Red Light, Budweiser believes in the power of bringing true friends together.

SOURCE Budweiser Canada

For further information: Tamar Nersesian, Senior Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, [email protected], 416-318-3989; Jessie Robertson, Senior Account Manager, Veritas Communications, [email protected], 416-553-0669