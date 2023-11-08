We're offering a complimentary basket valued at over $40 delivered to your doorstep.

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Lufa Farms is thrilled to announce that we're offering a complimentary basket brimming with over $40 worth of fresh, local, responsible products, delivered right to your doorstep for a minimal delivery fee of only $6.

You'll be given a thoughtfully curated basket of exceptional products, carefully selected from our online Marketplace. From fresh local fruit and veg to organic morning-made treats and baked goods, you'll find over $40 worth of groceries selected for you.

But we want this experience to be uniquely yours. Feel free to customize your trial basket by swapping out what you don't like or adding additional products that pique your interest. Whether it's local cheese or fresh ready-made meals - you have the freedom to tailor your basket to fit your needs.

Your trial basket will be delivered straight to your doorstep - no catch or commitment required. We believe in what we do, and if the trial basket convinces you, you can seamlessly transition to becoming a Lufavore.

To get your free trial basket click here

LUFA FARMS

Lufa Farms' mission is to create a better food system by growing food sustainably on city rooftops and partnering with hundreds of farmers and food makers, to provide customers with fresh, local, responsible food via their online Marketplace.

SOURCE Lufa Farms

For further information: Callie Giaccone, PR Coordinator, [email protected], cell: 514-830-4443