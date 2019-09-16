Get a Smile, Give a Smile and Make a Difference - Tim Hortons® Annual Smile Cookie Fundraiser is back TODAY! Français
Sep 16, 2019, 06:00 ET
Starting today – for just one week until September 22 – the full $1 from every Smile Cookie sold will be donated to local charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - What's better than a cookie that tastes good? A cookie that does good! Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign is back until September 22, raising money for 550 local charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada.
For one week only, Tim Hortons guests can purchase signature chocolate chunk cookies, decorated with blue eyes and an iconic pink smile for $1, plus applicable taxes. The full $1 from each Smile Cookie sold will be donated by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.
For the first time ever, Canadians can share smiles with teammates, classmates, friends and family easier than ever by downloading a Smile Cookie pre-order form from the Tim Hortons website. To pre-order cookies guests simply need to complete the form and bring it in to a Tim Hortons restaurant 48 hours before the pickup date and time.
"Tim Hortons is a brand that has been built up town by town and city by city over the last 55 years and this is one of many initiatives that allows our restaurant owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work. Our guests, restaurant owners and their team members feel incredibly proud knowing that the money raised during the campaign directly supports local causes. I want to encourage every Canadian to head to their local Tim Hortons and purchase a Smile Cookie to support local charities, hospitals and community programs across the country."
- Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons
Smile Cookie Campaign Facts
- In 2018, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $7.8 million across Canada
- For over 23 years, we've been spreading smiles – the first Smile Cookie was sold in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children's Hospital in Ontario
- The Smile Cookie campaign has grown to become a major fundraising event at Tim Hortons Restaurants
- In 2019, Tim Hortons Restaurant owners are supporting an additional 50 charities than they did in 2018 for a total of 550 local charities, hospitals and community programs through the Smile Cookie campaign
About Tim Hortons® Canada
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced CappsTM – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.
