Get a Smile, Give a Smile and Make a Difference - Tim Hortons® Annual Smile Cookie Fundraiser is back TODAY!

For the first time ever, Canadians can share smiles with teammates, classmates, friends and family easier than ever by downloading a Smile Cookie pre-order form from the Tim Hortons website. To pre-order cookies guests simply need to complete the form and bring it in to a Tim Hortons restaurant 48 hours before the pickup date and time.

"Tim Hortons is a brand that has been built up town by town and city by city over the last 55 years and this is one of many initiatives that allows our restaurant owners to give back to the communities in which they live and work. Our guests, restaurant owners and their team members feel incredibly proud knowing that the money raised during the campaign directly supports local causes. I want to encourage every Canadian to head to their local Tim Hortons and purchase a Smile Cookie to support local charities, hospitals and community programs across the country."

- Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

In 2018, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $7.8 million across Canada

across For over 23 years, we've been spreading smiles – the first Smile Cookie was sold in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children's Hospital in Ontario

The Smile Cookie campaign has grown to become a major fundraising event at Tim Hortons Restaurants

In 2019, Tim Hortons Restaurant owners are supporting an additional 50 charities than they did in 2018 for a total of 550 local charities, hospitals and community programs through the Smile Cookie campaign

Visit TimHortons.com/smilecookie for a list of local charities benefiting from the Smile Cookie campaign or to place bulk orders

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced CappsTM – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

