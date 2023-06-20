MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - As the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds, Gestion FÉRIQUE announced today the change of the portfolio sub-manager of the FÉRIQUE Globally Diversified Income Fund.

The portfolio manager of the FÉRIQUE Globally Diversified Income Fund, Addenda Capital Inc., has chosen to replace Allianz Global Investors UK Limited with Insight Investment International Limited as portfolio sub-manager, which change will be effective on or about August 4th, 2023.

Addenda Capital Inc. will remain the portfolio manager of the FÉRIQUE Globally Diversified Income Fund. The investment objective of the FÉRIQUE Globally Diversified Income Fund will remain unchanged.

About Gestion FÉRIQUE

Founded on October 12, 1999, Gestion FÉRIQUE ( www.ferique.com ) is the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds. Gestion FÉRIQUE is the only not-for-profit mutual fund company in Canada whose sole purpose is to serve the interests of engineers, engineering graduates and their families. The firm offers 18 mutual funds, including 5 portfolios covering all the asset classes required for sound diversification. The Funds are managed by renowned external firms mandated by Gestion FÉRIQUE according to their areas of specialization. The FÉRIQUE Funds had more than $3.7 billion in assets under management and more than 24,100 clients as at May 31, 2023. Legal Notice.

SOURCE Gestion FÉRIQUE

For further information: Hugo Thibault, Vice-President Marketing, Gestion FÉRIQUE, 514 796-9206, [email protected]