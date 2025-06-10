Marie Pier Germain and Hugo Germain Appointed Co-Presidents

QUEBEC CITY, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Germain Hotels has announced the appointment of Marie Pier Germain and Hugo Germain as co-presidents of the family business, effective immediately, as the company continues its rapid expansion.

Founded by Christiane and Jean-Yves Germain, Germain Hotels has established itself as a flagship of the Canadian hotel industry. This leadership transition reflects the continuity of a strong family vision and a shared commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of what has been built over the past 36 years.

Marie Pier Germain and Hugo Germain, Co-Presidents Germain Hotels (CNW Group/Germain Hotels)

With a new generation at the helm, Germain Hotels is embarking on the next chapter in its evolution, staying true to its roots while boldly looking toward the future. The new leadership team aims to continue expanding the hotel's network across Canada and beyond, fostering innovation, and maintaining a focus on authenticity and sustainable development, all rooted in a human-centred approach to hospitality and a constant desire for excellence.

Marie Pier and Hugo have been with Germain Hotels for over 20 years. Both have actively contributed to its growth across Canada, gradually taking on leadership roles over the years. Today, they maintain the co-presidency model, a guarantee of complementarity and a structure that reflects the essential collaboration among teams, an element at the heart of the organization's culture.

The founders highlight the exceptional work of the new co-presidents

"I have had the privilege of working closely with Hugo since he joined the company. He was the very first General Manager of the Alt banner and, from the very beginning, embodied the innovative spirit that is a cornerstone of our brand. With his energy, he possesses a rare ability to bring a vision to life with rigour and creativity, which gives me full confidence in the future." Christiane Germain, Co-Founder, Germain Hotels

"I have seen Marie Pier successfully lead complex projects such as the opening of our first hotel in Calgary in 2006, and later, the major transformation of Le Germain Hotel Montreal in 2018. On each occasion, she demonstrated remarkable strategic intelligence and an exceptional eye for detail." Jean-Yves Germain, Co-Founder, Germain Hotels

The new leaders share their thoughts

"It is a true privilege to continue the work of our parents while writing the next chapters. We do so with respect and ambition, surrounded by an exceptional team working in every region of the country." Marie Pier Germain, Co-President, Germain Hotels

"We grew up with this company and have poured our hearts into it. Today, we are ready to take charge in our own way while remaining true to the values that have made Germain Hotels so strong. Our goal remains the same: to ensure that every guest enjoys an unforgettable experience when they stay with us." Hugo Germain, Co-President, Germain Hotels

Together, they added: "We want to continue strengthening our roots in Canada so that Germain Hotels becomes the preferred choice and benchmark for Canadian travellers. With our solid foundations and the incredible talent and unwavering commitment of our teams, there is nothing stopping us, even as we set our sights to expand beyond our borders!"

Find pictures here.

About Germain Hotels

For over 35 years, Germain Hotels has made a name for itself through attentive service and innovative practices. We are a proud family business operating for three generations. With 19 properties across Canada (and counting), we bring guests iconic style and ultimate comfort through our Le Germain, Alt and Escad hotels.

Recognized as one of the 50 best-managed companies in the country, we take pride in the emotional connection that we forge with our guests, our team members and our surrounding communities. With us, one thing is certain: the well-being of our guests is our priority. Visit: germainhotels.com

SOURCE Germain Hotels

For more information: France Savard, Germain Hotels, Public Relations and Partnership Advisor, [email protected], 514.916.3467