This major funding contribution will enable the development of innovative approaches to flood mapping by integrating satellite imagery data.

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Geosapiens receives nearly $300,000 in funding from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop innovative approaches that use Earth observation data to better manage floods through prevention and crisis management. This project, conducted in partnership with professors Karem Chokmani and Saeid Homayouni of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), is part of CSA smartEarth Initiative.

This project aligns perfectly with the mission of Geosapiens, known for its pioneering solutions that help reduce the social, economic, and environmental impacts of floods, as well as the INRS mission to contribute to society through research innovation.

"We are proud that the Canadian Space Agency has recognized the value of our expertise with this major funding contribution. We are excited to continue our work to promote a proactive culture of risk management to prevent human and material disasters," said Hachem Agili, CEO of Geosapiens.

This project will make a significant contribution to improving knowledge and management of flood risks. By integrating optical and radar satellite imagery data, the project will make it possible to identify flood zones and map floods in almost real time. These advances will not only help decision-makers gain a comprehensive and up-to-date view of risks in order to take preventive action and optimize interventions but will also help insurers better assess the risks their clients are facing. The general public will be better able to stay safe and become more resilient to this natural hazard, especially in the context of climate change.

Flooding is the most frequent and damaging natural disaster in Canada. Every year, floods cause hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. These costs are expected to triple by 2030 due to climate change. The development of knowledge and the preparation regarding these risks among both government and private organizations and the general public are among the biggest challenges related to this issue.

About Geosapiens

Geosapiens is a Canadian company founded by a research team from INRS specializing in flood risk modelling and management. Its mission is to help strengthen society's resilience to climate threats through geospatial data-driven technology solutions. Geosapiens strives to deliver trustworthy and intuitive decision support tools to the public and to companies from both the public and private sectors to assist them in better understanding, preventing, and managing these risks. To learn more, visit www.geosapiens.ca .

Twitter

LinkedIn

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Sources: Hachem Agili, CEO, Geosapiens, 418 271-3266, [email protected]; Audrey-Maude Vézina, Service des communications et des affaires publiques de l'INRS, 418 254-2156, [email protected]