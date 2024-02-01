QUEBEC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Geosapiens, a pioneering Canadian company in flood modelling, is announcing the launch of its flood mapping model that covers the entirety of the Canadian territory. This innovative technology represents a significant step forwards in response to a dire need for available flood maps at a national scale that are not only updated, but also precise.

Climate change has significantly increased the frequency and intensity of floods across Canada, posing a critical challenge for local communities, insurers, and the government. Until now, available flood maps have often been incomplete and outdated, leaving many regions unprepared for this growing threat. Today, Geosapiens' innovative technology now fills this gap by providing a large-scale, state-of-the-art mapping – a first for a Canadian company in this field.

"In the face of the climate emergency, it is imperative to act with reliable and accurate data. Our flood model is a direct response to this need. We are proud to offer a solution that not only accurately predicts risk areas, but also represents a major technological advancement for the resilience of our communities," says Hachem Agili, CEO of Geosapiens.

With its unprecedented spatial resolution of 1 metre in the most populated areas in Canada, Geosapiens offers a consistent and detailed view of flood risks. This technological breakthrough is a first in the country, allowing not only a better understanding of current risks, but also more effective future planning.

"This model represents the fruit of several years of research and development. By combining advanced hydrological data and cutting-edge algorithms, our model is designed to be both modular and adaptable in order to offer considerable flexibility in its use and for further updates," explains Chiranjib Chaudhuri, Vice President of R&D at Geosapiens.

With this launch, Geosapiens reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding and building resilience of Canadian communities in the face of flood risks. Importantly, this technological advancement allows decision-makers and insurers to better understand and proactively prepare for flood risks, thereby strengthening risk management capacities across Canada.

Key Features of Geosapiens' Flood Model:

Fluvial and coastal flood modeling

Flood mapping at 1 m spatial resolution in areas where Lidar data is available and 30 m elsewhere, based on an advanced topographic model developed by Geosapiens (GSDEM).

A Canada-wide hydrological model with Geosapiens' distinctive and consistent methodology

About Geosapiens

Geosapiens is a Canadian company specialised in flood-risk modelling. Founded in 2017 by a research team from the National Institute of Scientific Research, Geosapiens has a multidisciplinary team with both industry and research expertise. The company's mission is to develop cutting-edge solutions to help communities increase their resilience against climate risks. It endeavours to provide both public and private organisations with reliable and intuitive decision-making tools to better understand, prevent, and contain such risks.

