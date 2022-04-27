Georgina Island Fixed Link Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Georgina Island Fixed Link Project located in Ontario.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends May 29, 2022, the public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the summary of the initial project description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by May 30, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to fp-pa[email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #GeorginaIslandFixedLink

The proposed project

The Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation is proposing to construct and operate the Georgina Island Fixed Link Project, which consists of two permanent causeways, each with a continuous length of 500 to 1000 metres. As proposed, the causeways would be built in shallow water and would connect to each end of a new 1200 to 1500 metre-long bridge. Together, the causeways and the bridge would create a road connection spanning across Lake Simcoe from the southern end of Georgina Island to the mainland in Georgina, Ontario.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 83539.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.