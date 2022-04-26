OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - What is happening?

The Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation is proposing the Georgina Island Fixed Link Project, a road connection spanning Lake Simcoe from the southern end of Georgina Island to the mainland in Georgina, Ontario. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and inform its decision as to whether this project requires an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83539).The summary of the initial project description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format, or schedule an online meeting, can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until May 29, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the initial project description.

English Sessions: May 10 th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST

May 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST

French Sessions: May 13 th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST

May 19th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST

If interested, we invite you to register on SimpleSurvey at least 48 hours in advance to the session. For more information on how to attend a session, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines that a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

The Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation is proposing to construct and operate the Georgina Island Fixed Link Project, which consists of two permanent causeways, each with a continuous length of 500 to 1000 metres. As proposed, the causeways would be built in shallow water and would connect to each end of a new 1200 to 1500 metre-long bridge. Together, the causeways and the bridge would create a road connection spanning across Lake Simcoe from the southern end of Georgina Island to the mainland in Georgina, Ontario.

