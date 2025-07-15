"Georgia-Pacific is focused on the future and committed to exceeding the needs of our customers," said David Neal, executive vice president, building products. "This investment strengthens our operational capabilities and positions the Englehart mill for greater productivity in the years ahead. While we implement these improvements, the dedicated local team will continue operating the facility, ensuring we are able to meet current market demand."

"By enhancing the log processing system and warehouse at the mill, we show our commitment to continuous improvement and our dedication to reinvesting in the mill, the town of Englehart, the surrounding communities, and our preferred partners," said John Beers, president –structural panels. "These improvements will continue our focus on staying competitive and ensures Englehart is an environmentally conscious, 21st century mill."

The processing system in an OSB mill takes raw wood materials and prepares them for producing OSB. This includes sorting logs, debarking, and cutting them into strands to prepare them for drying.

Design and engineering work has started, and the project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers.

Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific

Rick W. Kimble, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, 470-658-8047, [email protected]