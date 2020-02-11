George Weston Limited - Dividend Notice

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited's (TSX: WN) Board of Directors announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend on George Weston Limited Preferred Shares, Series I, at $0.3625 per share payable March 15, 2020, to shareholders of record February 29, 2020.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Weston Foods. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE George Weston Limited

For further information: Senior Director, Investor Relations, Tara Speers, e: [email protected]

Related Links

www.weston.ca

