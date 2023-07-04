TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) will be announcing its 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2023 at 7:00AM (EDT).

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, operates, and develops high-quality commercial and residential properties across Canada.

