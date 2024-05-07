George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston" or the "Company") (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated March 19, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 7, 2024. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee  

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

M. Marianne Harris

120,187,393

99.41 %

709,254

0.59 %

Nancy H.O. Lockhart

120,213,371

99.43 %

683,276

0.57 %

Sarabjit S. Marwah

120,076,066

99.32 %

820,581

0.68 %

Gordon M. Nixon

118,042,344

97.64 %

2,854,303

2.36 %

Barbara Stymiest

119,229,770

98.62 %

1,666,877

1.38 %

Galen G. Weston

117,746,942

97.39 %

3,149,704

2.61 %

Cornell Wright

119,119,517

98.53 %

1,777,130

1.47 %
About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

For further information: Mr. Roy MacDonald, Group Vice President, Investor Relations at the Company's Executive Office or by e-mail at [email protected].

