George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("Weston" or the "Company") (TSX: WN) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated March 19, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at The Royal Conservatory, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 7, 2024. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against M. Marianne Harris 120,187,393 99.41 % 709,254 0.59 % Nancy H.O. Lockhart 120,213,371 99.43 % 683,276 0.57 % Sarabjit S. Marwah 120,076,066 99.32 % 820,581 0.68 % Gordon M. Nixon 118,042,344 97.64 % 2,854,303 2.36 % Barbara Stymiest 119,229,770 98.62 % 1,666,877 1.38 % Galen G. Weston 117,746,942 97.39 % 3,149,704 2.61 % Cornell Wright 119,119,517 98.53 % 1,777,130 1.47 %

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

For further information: Mr. Roy MacDonald, Group Vice President, Investor Relations at the Company's Executive Office or by e-mail at [email protected].