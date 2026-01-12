George Brown Polytechnic Unveils New George BrOWN Your Tomorrow campaign

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic has launched "George BrOWN Your Tomorrow", a new brand campaign that introduces the institution's transition from college to polytechnic and reinforces its commitment to future-ready learning.

The campaign was designed with a student-first lens, introducing a bold shift in how George Brown speaks to learners, inviting them to take ownership of their future and unlock their potential with the education and opportunities offered across its campuses. It invites everyone in the community to "Own the ____," a customizable call they can make their own, whether that's OWN The Meeting, OWN Your Experience, OWN Your Vision. The possibilities are endless.

"As we become George Brown Polytechnic, we are expanding opportunity for every learner, for partners and for communities," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown Polytechnic. "The OWN campaign reflects our purpose to prepare students with the skills, experience, and confidence to shape the industries of tomorrow. It reflects supporting our partners realizing their vision and serving communities in strengthening their capacity. It brings to life who we are as an institution and what we stand for."

"The OWN campaign presents a bold new vision for George Brown Polytechnic as a leader in future-ready learning," said Leslie Quinlan, Senior Vice-President, People Enablement and Experience, George Brown Polytechnic. "I would like to recognize Dave Mazzone, interim CMO, and the entire marketing and communication team for their efforts and for engaging colleagues across the institution and incorporating their input."

Developed in partnership with A Beautiful Riot, the campaign's creative direction highlights students' ambitions and the role George Brown plays in supporting them.

"From day one, our goal was to create something that spoke directly to students, from their goals and dreams, and their ownership of what comes next. George Brown Polytechnic's commitment to future-ready learning shines through in every part of this campaign, and we're incredibly proud to support a message that puts learners first," said Rachel Abrams, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, A Beautiful Riot.

The OWN campaign highlights George Brown's strengths in applied learning and flexible pathways - from diplomas to master's programs. The launch includes a new campaign video, refreshed digital channels, and a media rollout that will continue through the spring. You will also see this campaign on digital billboards and on signage and murals at select TTC stations.

About George Brown Polytechnic

George Brown Polytechnic equips graduates with the career-ready skills and real-world experience to thrive in today's dynamic job market. With three campuses in downtown Toronto, we blend academic excellence with hands-on learning. Our students sharpen their skills in simulated work environments like The Chefs' House and WAVE Clinics, engage with 5,000+ industry partners through experiential learning and research, and access global opportunities across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. George Brown offers more than 200 career-focused programs, including degrees, diplomas and certificates, along with 175 continuing education certificates and designations. Each year, we welcome nearly 30,000 full-time students and receive more than 63,000 continuing education registrations. Learn more at georgebrown.ca.

