George Brown Polytechnic and Niagara College announce the return of the Ontario Wine Awards in 2026

TORONTO and NIAGARA REGION, ON, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic (GBP), in partnership with Niagara College, has announced the return of the Ontario Wine Awards (OWA) in 2026, the province's most prestigious wine competition and awards program.

Founded in 1995, the Ontario Wine Awards recognize Ontario Vintners Quality Alliance (VQA) wines for their quality, distinction, and excellence.

Under a new shared hosting model, George Brown Polytechnic and Niagara College will co-host the OWA on a rotating basis, beginning at George Brown in Toronto in 2026, followed by Niagara College in 2027, and alternating annually thereafter. This partnership will give students more chances to take part in mentored judging and get practical, hands-on experience helping run the event.

The announcement was made during a partnership event at George Brown, where the two institutions formalized the collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding which confirms shared hosting responsibilities and long-term stewardship of the awards.

"The Ontario Wine Awards have long played an important role in recognizing excellence in Ontario's wine industry," said Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown Polytechnic. "By partnering with Niagara College, we are building on that legacy while expanding applied learning opportunities and industry engagement for students in both regions, as well as promoting and supporting an industry that generates nearly $5.5 billion in economic activity and employs more than 22,000 individuals. Ontario wines are celebrated and recognized across Ontario and, indeed, across the world. The Ontario Wine Awards is a part of this recognition and celebration."

"As the home of Canada's first commercial teaching winery, we're very pleased to partner with George Brown Polytechnic in the return of the Ontario Wine Awards," said Niagara College President Sean Kennedy. "This collaboration creates a unique opportunity for the students who will one day drive the success of Ontario's wine industry to celebrate and learn from the current leaders and innovators in this world-class sector."

"The Ontario Wine Awards continues to go from strength to strength under the joint patronage of George Brown Polytechnic and Niagara College," said Tony Aspler, founder of the Ontario Wine Awards. "I'm delighted that this partnership helps secure the future of Ontario's prestigious wine competition, celebrating the work of the province's winemakers."

Each year, the OWA culminate in the Lieutenant Governor's Award for Excellence in Ontario Wines, recognizing the very best VQA wines produced across the province.

"These awards offer a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the skill, care, passion, and innovative spirit of Ontario's winemakers," said the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. "I am delighted that George Brown Polytechnic and Niagara College will be cultivating their future together."

"Collaboration is key to delivering a world-class education that prepares students to succeed in their future careers, drive critical sectors, and meaningfully contribute to our economy," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Through this partnership, George Brown Polytechnic and Niagara College are ensuring that students get the hands-on experience they need to thrive, while also fostering excellence in Ontario's premium wine industry."

GBP will continue as the brand steward and owner of the Ontario Wine Awards, while Niagara College will serve as co-host during designated rotation years. A joint steering committee will oversee governance, judging standards, and academic integration.

Wine submissions open on January 30. Wineries across the province are encouraged to submit their entries and be part of this year's awards.

Judging for the 2026 Ontario Wine Awards will take place May 30-31 at George Brown's Chef School, with winners being announced during Ontario Wine Week in June.

