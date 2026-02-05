George Brown Polytechnic names Chef School atrium in honour of William Peyton Hubbard

The atrium naming will be unveiled during Black Futures Month in February

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic has named the atrium of its Chef School at 300 Adelaide St. E. to honour the legacy of William Peyton Hubbard, Toronto's first Black elected official, an inventor, and a pioneering civic leader.

"Hubbard's impact on the city was profound, from putting the hydro-electric system in public hands to working to ensure all people were welcome in this city," said Natalie Wood, a professor in the Social Service Worker program and Research Studio Lead for Black Futures Initiatives.

Born in Toronto in 1842 to parents who escaped enslavement, Hubbard began his working life as a baker. Through his creativity and innovation, Hubbard invented the Hubbard Portable Oven, a mobile industrial oven that influenced commercial baking.

"Honouring William Peyton Hubbard through this atrium naming recognizes a legacy that is deeply connected to both the city of Toronto and to George Brown," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown Polytechnic. "Hubbard's story reflects values that continue to guide our institution and his early career in the culinary industry connects directly to the work, learning and innovation that takes place at the Chef School today."

Hubbard later entered public service and was elected to municipal office multiple times, serving Toronto for decades. He advocated for public ownership of essential services and worked to advance fairness and inclusion at a time when Black civic participation faced significant barriers.

"This naming ensures that the impact and legacy of William Peyton Hubbard remain visible in spaces where students learn and imagine their futures," said Jennifer Grant, Associate Vice-President, Anti-Racism, Equity and Human Rights. "It recognizes the contributions Black leaders have made to this city and the values we seek to uphold as an institution.

The naming supports ongoing efforts to advance meaningful inclusion and representation of Black communities in post-secondary education, while continuing to advance George Brown's values of Equity and Belonging as part of an inclusive Canada.

