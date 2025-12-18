George Brown Polytechnic Launches New Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Honours) Program

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic (GBP) is proud to announce the launch of its new Bachelor of Science in Nursing Honours (BScN) program, designed to prepare graduates to become Registered Nurses (RNs) who provide safe, ethical, and evidence-informed care across Ontario's diverse communities and health care settings.

With over 50 years of experience in delivering nursing education, George Brown's new BScN program builds on its legacy of excellence, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking necessary to meet the evolving demands of today's complex healthcare environment.

"Every day, Ontario nurses deliver compassionate care that improves and saves lives across the province," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "With the launch of their new Bachelor of Science in Nursing Honours program, George Brown Polytechnic is ensuring that Ontario's future nurses get the hands-on skills and training they need to thrive in their careers and keep our communities and loved ones healthy."

This innovative program offers:

Extensive hands-on clinical experience that allows students to work with interprofessional teams and serve a wide range of populations, including vulnerable youth, individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges, and the elderly.

A strong focus on health equity, reconciliation, and innovation, including the integration of Indigenous health practices, anti-racism education, and digital health technologies.

A curriculum designed to promote leadership, scholarship, and global health awareness, ensuring graduates are ready to address local and global health challenges.

Preparation to meet the College of Nurses of Ontario's (CNO) regulatory requirements, ensuring students are ready to provide safe, person-centered, and interprofessional care upon graduation.

"We have a long-standing history and exemplary reputation for delivering high-quality nursing education," said Dr. Wendy Ellis, Dean of Health Sciences. "We look forward to continuing to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of nursing leaders through this exciting new program."

"The launch of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Honours) program underscores George Brown Polytechnic's unwavering commitment to shaping the future of healthcare in Ontario," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, GBP. "This program not only builds on our rich history of excellence in nursing education but also reflects our dedication to innovation, equity, and addressing the evolving needs of our communities."

The program has received preliminary program approval in accordance with the College of Nurses of Ontario. Graduates from this program are eligible to apply for registration as a Registered Nurse in Ontario.

Visit this page to be notified when this program starts accepting applications for September 2026.

