George Brown Polytechnic to Host Pride House Toronto During FIFA 2026

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic is thrilled to announce that it will host Pride House Toronto during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

The Waterfront Campus, located at 51 Dockside Drive, will open its doors to 2SLGBTQI+ fans, allies, and soccer supporters from all backgrounds, providing a safe, inclusive, and community-focused environment to watch every World Cup match.

In addition to match-day viewing parties, Pride House Toronto will feature daytime programs in collaboration with local groups to celebrate Toronto's vibrant soccer culture and diverse communities.

"George Brown is honoured to serve as the host venue partner for Pride House Toronto during the FIFA World Cup," said Michael Herrera, Senior Vice-President, Institutional Planning & Chief Financial Officer of George Brown Polytechnic. "This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to equity, inclusion, and community engagement. We're excited to welcome fans from around the world to a space that celebrates diversity and fosters belonging."

Pride House Toronto, part of Pride House International, made its debut at the 2015 Pan Am Games. This will mark the first official Pride House in Toronto during the FIFA World Cup. Recognized by FIFA globally, Pride Houses provide not only viewing experiences but also community programs and cultural events that promote inclusion in sports.

"This is an incredible opportunity," said Annie Hart, Chair of Pride House Toronto. "At a time when it's needed more than ever, we are able to showcase Toronto and Canada as a gleaming example of a society strengthened by inclusion and integrity."

The venue will open on June 11, 2026, and will operate daily until the World Cup Final on July 19, 2026, including days with Toronto games. The space will be all ages, with food and drinks available for purchase, and seating will be first come, first served.

About George Brown Polytechnic

