George Brown Polytechnic Announces the Appointment of Dr. Has Malik as Provost and Vice President, Academic

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Has Malik as our new Provost and Vice President, Academic, effective January 5, 2026.

He brings nearly 30 years of distinguished experience in higher education leadership, characterized by a proven track record of academic innovation and a strong dedication to student success, equity, and community engagement. Dr. Malik joins us from Saskatchewan Polytechnic, where he served as Provost and Vice President, Academic since 2018. In that capacity, Dr. Malik oversaw all aspects of academic programming, student services, applied research, teaching and learning, international education, and Indigenous strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Has Malik as our new Provost and Vice President, Academic," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown Polytechnic. His extensive experience and commitment to academic innovation, student success, and applied research activities will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our educational offerings and foster an inclusive learning environment. Dr. Malik's visionary leadership and partnership engagement are exactly what we need to propel George Brown Polytechnic into the future."

Leslie Quinlan, Senior Vice-President, People Enablement and Experience, added, "Dr. Malik's appointment marks a significant milestone for George Brown Polytechnic. His proven track record in higher education leadership and his dedication to inclusion, partnership, and engagement align perfectly with our mission and values. We look forward to collaborating with him to create transformative educational experiences for our students and to strengthen our ties within the community."

During Dr. Malik's tenure, Saskatchewan Polytechnic launched its first-ever Academic Plan, titled "Innovation in Action 2021–26," and introduced the nationally recognized Surge Micro-Credentials platform. He also played a pivotal role in securing more than $200 million in government investment for a new state-of-the-art Saskatoon campus. He led the "It's Time to Rise" capital campaign, which has raised over $70 million to date.

As Chair of the Pan-Canadian Micro-Credential Standards Committee, Dr. Malik led the development of a national framework adopted by Colleges and Institutes Canada that promotes innovative approaches to lifelong learning. His leadership also brought Saskatchewan its first Technology Access Centre for applied research in data analytics, AI, and IoT, helping to position the province as a growing hub for digital innovation.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Malik held significant roles at Sheridan College, including Associate Vice President of Academic Pathways and Planning and Founding Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. He oversaw academic planning, developed new degrees and postgraduate programs, and forged landmark partnerships with industry and universities, including the University of Toronto and York University, thereby expanding student pathways and collaboration.

Dr. Has Malik holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and a Master of Arts in English Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College in North Carolina. He has also earned a Post-Graduate Diploma in Applied Information Technology with distinction and is a certified Director (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Dr. Malik is recognized for his collaborative leadership, strategic foresight, and strong belief in the transformative power of education. In 2022, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for his contributions to higher education and his community. He also has an extensive academic research record.

With a deep commitment to advancing equity, diversity, and Indigenization in education, Dr. Malik aims to foster partnerships with industry and to create learning environments that prepare students for meaningful, future-focused careers.

Please join us in warmly welcoming Dr. Has Malik to the George Brown Polytechnic community. We look forward to working together to shape an inclusive, innovative, and student-centered future for our institution.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples. George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 223 programs and 175 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 29,800 full-time students and receives more than 63,400 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca.

