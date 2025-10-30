A Groundbreaking Transformation: George Brown College Becomes George Brown Polytechnic, Launching the First-Of-Its-Kind Master of Construction Management Program in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - George Brown College is excited to announce a significant transformation: we will officially become George Brown Polytechnic (GBP). This change demonstrates our commitment to providing advanced educational opportunities and marks a new era in our institution's evolution.

A key highlight of this transformation is the launch of our Master of Construction Management (MCM) program, which serves as a powerful signal of change during this transition. The launch of this program also signals our dedication to meeting the pressing demands of the construction industry. What sets this program apart is its emphasis on career readiness, preparing graduates for senior management roles and enabling them to lead business transformation and strategic growth. MCM graduates will be able to bridge the gap between technical expertise and executive-level management skills, establishing themselves as leaders in advanced, industry-driven graduate education. Our curriculum is benchmarked against leading global programs from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia, ensuring that our graduates excel in a competitive landscape.

"This transformation is not just a name change; it signifies our commitment to advancing education and workforce readiness," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown Polytechnic. "The Master of Construction Management program reflects our dedication to equipping students with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry and bolster Canada's productivity."

This one-year, three-semester program offers flexible delivery options, including evening, weekend, and online classes, making it accessible for working professionals. Students will participate in practical learning covering systems thinking, legal issues, strategic management, and productivity improvement. With this program, we proudly remain an accessible post-secondary institution, offering certificates and diplomas that lead to degree programs, including master's degrees.

Dr. Fearon also emphasized that the province's approval of the master's program is a testament to GBP's enduring partnership with the Ontario government and embodies the shared commitment to transform education and prepare future leaders together in a competitive global marketplace.

"Our government has an ambitious plan to build the Ontario of tomorrow; but in order to achieve it, we need the highly skilled workforce to get the job done," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "George Brown Polytechnic's Master of Construction Management program will ensure Ontario students gain the practical skills they need to lead major construction projects in communities across Ontario, ensuring our province can keep moving and growing, no matter what we may face."



"I have had the privilege of collaborating with George Brown Polytechnic on the waterfront campus, and I can attest to its outstanding education," said Geoff Smith, Chancellor of George Brown Polytechnic and former CEO of EllisDon. "They produce job-ready graduates, including 200 in Toronto alone leading critical EllisDon projects. The master's program will enhance the institution's ability to train high-caliber talent. We all benefit."

Sarah Watts-Rynard, CEO of Polytechnics Canada, also highlighted the significance of this transition: "George Brown Polytechnic is a leader in addressing the challenges facing Canada's economy. Graduates are workforce-ready from day one, thanks to training in environments that reflect real-world workplaces. The polytechnic commitment to applied education supports learner success and enhances the quality of talent in this country."

Join us in celebrating an exciting new chapter for George Brown Polytechnic, where we are committed to delivering innovative, applied education that addresses the needs of a dynamic workforce.

