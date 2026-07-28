George Brown Polytechnic brings Canadian and Caribbean tourism leaders together to build a more resilient future for the sector

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- George Brown Polytechnic's Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), in partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), will bring together tourism leaders from Canada and the Caribbean for the Canadian-Caribbean Tourism Resilience Symposium: Co-Designing the Next Decade on July 29 and 30, 2026, at Limberlost Place.

"This symposium was built by listening to the tourism sector and recognizing the importance of the sector to communities and the economy," said Dr. Tyrone Hall, Head of Brookfield Sustainability Institute, George Brown Polytechnic. "We asked stakeholders across Canada and the Caribbean what challenges they are facing and what issues should be prioritized. Their insights shaped the conversations we will have over the next two days. This is an opportunity for both Canada and the Caribbean to learn from each other and to share lessons for enhancing the cultural and economic vitality of their respective tourism sectors."

The symposium will convene tourism ministries, destination management organizations, private sector leaders, researchers and global partners to explore solutions to some of the sector's most pressing challenges, including climate adaptation, workforce resilience, sustainable growth and economic transformation.

"Tourism is one of the most powerful economic forces in the world, but its future depends on our ability to innovate and build resilience," said The Honourable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. "Jamaica has long championed the importance of embedding resilience into how destinations plan, invest and grow. Through collaboration between Canada and the Caribbean, we have an opportunity to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships and develop solutions that will help communities and destinations thrive for generations to come."

The symposium reflects George Brown Polytechnic's commitment to applied research, innovation and global collaboration. As the only North American location of the GTRCMC, George Brown is uniquely positioned to connect industry, government and researchers to address emerging challenges facing tourism.

"The future of tourism depends on collaboration, innovation and a willingness to learn from one another," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown Polytechnic. "This symposium creates an opportunity for leaders from Canada and the Caribbean to deepen partnerships and explore practical ways to strengthen the tourism sector. George Brown Polytechnic is proud to help convene these important conversations and to contribute to economic activities and workforce development here in Ontario and beyond."

"The Caribbean tourism sector has long demonstrated remarkable adaptability, but building true resilience requires strengthening our local capacity, workforce and supply chains," said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. "Through collaboration with Canadian partners on innovation, climate adaptation and sustainable development, we can create solutions that help our destinations thrive and deliver lasting benefits for our communities and future generations."

The two-day symposium will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and collaborative sessions focused on financing resilience, climate adaptation, workforce development, logistics and food security, and the future of tourism.

Media opportunities will be available on July 29, including interviews with select speakers and sector leaders.

About George Brown Polytechnic

George Brown Polytechnic equips graduates with the career-ready skills and real-world experience to thrive in today's dynamic job market. With three campuses in downtown Toronto, we blend academic excellence with hands-on learning. Our students sharpen their skills in simulated work environments like The Chefs' House and WAVE Clinics, engage with 5,000+ industry partners through experiential learning and research, and access global opportunities across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. George Brown offers more than 200 career-focused programs, including degrees, diplomas and certificates, along with 175 continuing education certificates and designations. Each year, we welcome nearly 30,000 full-time students and receive more than 63,000 continuing education registrations. Learn more at georgebrown.ca.

SOURCE George Brown Polytechnic

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