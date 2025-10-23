5 to Watch - Canada's Sports Business Awards Returns for 2025

A Celebration of Canada's Rising Sports Business Leaders

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Sports Business Awards is celebrating its 13th year on October 23, 2025, at George Brown College's (GBC) Waterfront Campus. 5 to Watch is Canada's premier celebration of excellence in the sports business industry, recognizing five of the most influential Canadians under 40 who are shaping its future. This prestigious event also recognizes alumni, women disruptors, and lifetime achievers who have made significant contributions to the industry.

This year marks the exciting debut of the 5 to Watch Leadership Forum - a group of distinguished past winners who will serve as ambassadors and advisors to help shape the event's long-term success.

The 5 to Watch awards series, presented by GBC in partnership with co-presenting sponsors Canadian Tire and TSN, recognizes exceptional early-career executives who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and significant achievements in the sports industry. Winners are selected by a panel of senior sports business executives and industry leaders.

The 2025 5 to Watch Award recipients:

Kyle Dubas – President, Hockey Operations & GM, Pittsburgh Penguins

– President, Hockey Operations & GM, Pittsburgh Penguins Mitch Thompson – CEO & Co-Founder, PandoPartner

– CEO & Co-Founder, PandoPartner Chelsea Purcell – Sr. Director, Corporate Partnerships, PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League)

– Sr. Director, Corporate Partnerships, PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) Valérie Tétreault – VP, Communications & Professional Events, Tennis Canada & Tournament Director, National Bank Open Montreal

– VP, Communications & Professional Events, Tennis Canada & Tournament Director, National Bank Open Montreal Jeff Harris – Partner, Sport Business Advisory & Live Entertainment, Deloitte Canada

"At George Brown College, we're proud to celebrate Canada's brightest sports business leaders while supporting the next generation of changemakers," said Ana Rita Morais, Dean, Faculty of Business, Creative Industries and Culinary Arts. "The 5 to Watch Awards recognize innovation today and provide vital support for the students shaping tomorrow."

"On behalf of the Organizing Committee, we are excited to present the 2025 5 To Watch - Canadas Sport Business Awards," said Mike Fenton, Co-Chair of 5 to Watch. We have announced the 8 award recipients who will be recognized at the Awards event on the evening of October 23rd at the George Brown College Waterfront Campus. Join co-presenting sponsors - TSN and Canadian Tire Corporation to recognize industry leaders and network with executives from across Canada."

Additional 2025 award recipients:

Alumni Achievement Award – Leanne Bernardo, President & General Manager, Salt XC

– Leanne Bernardo, President & General Manager, Salt XC Nathalie Cook Canadian Women & Sport Disruptor Award – Tanya Mruck, VP, Community Engagement & Social Impact, MLSE

– Tanya Mruck, VP, Community Engagement & Social Impact, MLSE Chris Lang Lifetime Impact Award – Keith Pelley, President & CEO, MLSE

"TSN is a founding partner of the 5 To Watch Awards, and it's a true honour for us to celebrate and recognize these future leaders each year," said Shawn Redmond, Vice President and General Manager, Bell Media Sports. "We're also particularly proud to sponsor the Nathalie Cook Canadian Women & Sport Disruptor Award, which recognizes courageous gender equity agents of change in the sports business.

Since its launch in 2012, 5 to Watch has raised more than $640,000 in support of George Brown College students, providing $150,000+ in bursaries to date. All proceeds from the 2025 awards will benefit students at George Brown College, helping to nurture the next generation of industry leaders.

About 5 to Watch – Canada's Sports Business Awards

Launched in 2012, 5 to Watch is Canada's only awards program dedicated to advancing leadership in sports business. Over the past 12 editions, the program has honoured 66 sport business executives, attracted 5,000+ attendees, and built a reputation as a "must-attend" industry event. In addition to the five core awards, the program recognizes alumni, women disruptors, and lifetime achievers who have made significant contributions to the sports sector.

For more information, visit www.georgebrown.ca/5towatch

