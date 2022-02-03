George Brown extends COVID-19 vaccination clinic from February 9-13, with new hours and pediatric Pfizer for ages 5 to 11

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College is extending an on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Daniels Building - Waterfront campus from Wednesday, February 9 to Sunday, February 13, 2022, with daily operating hours from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This clinic is open to George Brown students and employees, as well as the general public.

To pre-register and book your appointment, please visit: https://qrco.de/GBC-vaccine

Once registered, directions and further information will be provided.

As per provincial guidelines, the following types of vaccines will be offered for first, second, and third doses (for those eligible): Ages 30 plus receive Moderna or Pfizer; ages 12 to 29 receive Pfizer; and children aged 5 to 11 receive pediatric Pfizer.

This latest vaccination clinic is among many enhanced health measures George Brown College has put in place to ensure our campuses are as safe as possible. Visit our Health and Safety on Campus page to learn more.

Any questions should be directed to the clinic provider Global Health Solutions at [email protected] or 905-882-0190.

