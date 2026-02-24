George Brown Polytechnic Named as Canada's Best Diversity Employer and Earns Two Top Employer Recognitions

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - George Brown Polytechnic (GBP) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2026, marking the first time the institution has earned this designation. George Brown has also been named one of Forbes Canada's Best Employers for 2026 for the second consecutive year and has achieved a 10th consecutive recognition as one of Greater Toronto's Top 2026 Employers.

"These recognitions are a testament to the dedication and talent of our employees, and a reflection of our institutional values," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown Polytechnic. "At George Brown, equity, diversity, inclusion, and Indigenization are at the core of who we are. We demonstrate this commitment through substantial work done across the organization, including the signing of the Scarborough Charter and our response to the findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, including our Memorandum of Understanding with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation."

Additionally, George Brown Polytechnic has a dedicated Office of Anti-Racism, Equity and Human Rights Services (OAREHRS) that promotes fairness, equity, belonging and accountability.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers reflects the intentional work underway at George Brown to embed equity and belonging into how we lead, make decisions, and support our community," said Jennifer Grant, Associate Vice-President, OAREHRS, George Brown Polytechnic. "This recognition acknowledges sustained efforts to build equitable and inclusive systems and practices that support the growth, well-being, and success of our students and employees across the institution."

George Brown offers employees a range of supports and programs designed to promote personal and professional success and wellness, including flexible work arrangements, tuition subsidies, professional development opportunities, and various recognition initiatives. Key programs such as the Black Futures Initiative, mentorship programs, and the Indigenous Knowledge Keeper Series demonstrate the institution's commitment to meaningful change.

As a longstanding post-secondary leader, George Brown continues to prioritize employee well-being and development while reflecting on the diverse communities it serves. The 2026 awards highlight GBP's dedication to creating a workplace where employees can make an impact.

For more information about careers at George Brown Polytechnic and the supports available to employees, visit: georgebrown.ca/employment.

About George Brown Polytechnic

George Brown Polytechnic equips graduates with the career-ready skills and real-world experience to thrive in today's dynamic job market. With three campuses in downtown Toronto, we blend academic excellence with hands-on learning. Our students sharpen their skills in simulated work environments like The Chefs' House and WAVE Clinics, engage with 5,000+ industry partners through experiential learning and research, and access global opportunities across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. George Brown offers more than 200 career-focused programs, including degrees, diplomas and certificates, along with 175 continuing education certificates and designations. Each year, we welcome nearly 30,000 full-time students and receive more than 63,000 continuing education registrations. Learn more at georgebrown.ca.

