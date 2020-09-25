George Brown College welcomes Jennifer Campeau in the new role of Director of Indigenous Initiatives

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - George Brown College is delighted to announce that Jennifer Campeau, member of the Anishinaabe from Yellowquill First Nation with kinship ties to the Eastern Region III Metis Nation of Saskatchewan, has been appointed to the role of Director, Indigenous Initiatives.

Home to a vibrant community of Indigenous students, alumni and employees, George Brown has made Indigenization a key priority in its strategic planning. The college opened its new Indigenous Student Centre in Spring 2020 and was the first college to endorse the Dimensions Charter – a statement of principles for institutions working to eliminate systemic barriers to achievement for Indigenous and racialized peoples.

Ms. Campeau will lead George Brown's efforts to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and oversees Indigenization measures as part of the college's Vision 2030/Strategy 2022 initiative. She will focus on providing increased opportunities for Indigenous students through strong community and industry partnerships.

"This new leadership position will enhance our institutional focus on Indigenous issues and strengthen supports for Indigenous peoples in our community," said Anne Sado, President George Brown College. "Ms. Campeau will play a key role in creating new processes to address Indigenous, anti-racism and diversity issues in our curriculum, student life and college decision making."

Ms. Campeau's long-standing history of leadership has taken her on an amazing career path. As an MLA for Saskatoon Fairview in the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly from 2011-2017, Jennifer served as Minister of Central Services from 2014-2016. She then served as the legislative secretary for First Nations Student Achievement.

While in provincial government, she was part of many committees, most notably the Chair of the Aboriginal Youth Task Force, Priorities and Planning Cabinet Committee, the Cabinet Committee on Children and Youth, Economy Standing Committee, Public Accounts Committee, the Vice-Chair of the Economy CPC, and was responsible for increasing women on Crown and central agency boards—female representation rose to 50 per cent within two years.

"I'm really excited to get started and build on the great work that has already been done here at the college," Ms. Campeau says, "and I'm looking forward to connecting with our students, with Indigenous communities in the area and forging relationships with industry downtown."

Ms. Campeau earned a Master of Business Administration from the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan and a Bachelor of Management in First Nations Governance from the University of Lethbridge. In 2013, she received a CBC Saskatchewan Future 40 award, as well as a Queen's Diamond Jubilee award. She was the 2015 Scotiabank Executive-in-Residence at the University of Lethbridge.

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: Rima Kar, External Communications Specialist, George Brown College, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.georgebrown.ca/

