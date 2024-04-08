George Brown College Unveils New partnership with the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - George Brown College (GBC) is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Toronto Raptors, setting a new standard for the integration of higher education and the sports sector. This partnership is more than a merging of two of Toronto's leaders with fans and students from across the globe. It is a shared commitment to leveraging the universal language of sports to highlight the critical role of higher education in shaping the leaders of tomorrow both locally and globally.

GBC will become the official college partner of the Toronto Raptors in this new collaboration. It blends GBC's commitment to educational excellence, diversity, and success with the Raptors' commitment to community engagement and leadership. With this partnership, students are afforded a unique opportunity to explore through meaningful community engagement, and prepare for a diverse and dynamic workforce, all within the supportive framework of two of Toronto's most esteemed organizations.

"George Brown's partnership with the Toronto Raptors represents an exciting opportunity to bridge the gap between academic achievement and real-world experiences," said GBC President Dr. Gervan Fearon. "It aligns perfectly with our college's commitment to excellence, diversity, and success, and opens up a world of possibilities for our students – offering them a unique platform to engage with industry leaders, innovate and drive change. This innovative partnership demonstrates how education and sports can work together to achieve new community outreach possibilities and student inclusion. This is exactly what George Brown College is about and it is why this partnership sets a new scope of opportunity for students and communities."

Partnership Highlights:

MLSE LaunchPad – kicking off our engagement with MLSE Launchpad, GBC will be the presenting sponsor for the upcoming Annual Research to Practice Symposium bringing together researchers, practitioners, and youth to tackle common challenges, focusing on the synergy between academic research and real-world application.

MLSE-GBC Speaker Series – will connect GBC students with MLSE executives, players, and alumni, offering unparalleled insights into the sports industry and highlighting the various pathways to success.

The partnership between George Brown College and the Toronto Raptors is an innovative collaboration; it is a bold step forward in demonstrating the vital role of higher education in today's rapidly evolving world. By embedding educational opportunities within the broader context of sports and community engagement, the College and the Toronto Raptors are paving the way for a future where education is not only about acquiring knowledge but also about applying that knowledge for the greater good.

"We are excited to see the incredible opportunities this partnership will bring to our Raptors fans and the wider community," said MLSE VP of Partnership Development & Strategy, Julian Franklin. "Together with George Brown College, we look forward to continuing to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of leaders through these various community initiatives."

With proud Raptors fans all over the globe, the team holds the attention of not only the city but also the entire country. Basketball's prominence among new Canadians makes this partnership an exciting prospect.

George Brown College's partnership with the Toronto Raptors will not only increase awareness around higher education but also bring students closer to exciting career opportunities. This move aligns perfectly with GBC's priorities, offering a strategic path to engage a broad and passionate audience.

