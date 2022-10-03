GEORGE BROWN COLLEGE UNVEILS NEW FUTURE OF WORK PILOT BUILDING

A modern workspace for employees transitioning to a hybrid working model in higher education

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - As employers and employees across Canada navigate their return to the office, George Brown College (George Brown) is re-imagining how and where its employees work with the launch of its Future of Work pilot building at 230 Richmond St. East.

Through the pilot, George Brown is adapting to the changing nature of work by exploring how physical workspaces can support the success and well-being of hybrid workers – providing flexible, tech-ready hubs that foster collaboration and a positive work culture.

"The college has pivoted throughout the pandemic, and we are now putting into practice what we learned from this period. We saw an opportunity through the pilot to support the diverse needs and working styles of our employees, 80% of whom had told us that they wanted to continue with options to work from home at least some of the time," said Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown College. "The pilot space represents a new approach to working and an opportunity to support the diverse needs and working styles of employees, while also enhancing learning environments for students."

"George Brown College is playing a critical role in the recovery of our city, post-pandemic. We want to see staff and students back downtown in the core and around our city. This new building will help bring people back downtown while at the same time embracing a flexible and hybrid work model that is being adopted by some companies in our city," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "We're proud to work with George Brown and organizations across our city to embrace innovation and new ideas and make sure we have a strong economic recovery."

Technology and workplace culture have evolved at an accelerated rate over the past few years. Organizations have changed their approach to work and are considering what is needed for institutional and workforce effectiveness. Recognizing that a hybrid work model can only succeed when spaces are specifically set up to support it, George Brown purpose-built an environment geared towards employees coming to campus at least two days a week for collaborative work, meetings, professional development, and team-building activities.

"Our Future of Work pilot office has collaboration spaces that range from teleconference-ready lounge areas to multi-modal meeting rooms; flexible sit-stand workstations equipped with external monitors and laptop docking stations; wellbeing spaces for quiet reflection or social activities; sound-proofed pods for calls; executive lockers; and more," said Leslie Quinlan, Senior Vice-President, People Enablement and Experience, George Brown College.

George Brown is leading the way in how it uses new technology to enable the workspace. It is the first GTA college to partner with New Wave Workspace to incorporate its innovative online reservation system, allowing employees to book desks and meeting rooms.

The Future of Work pilot office is part of a larger campus work ecosystem, as the college transitions to become a hybrid-enabled organization.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 164 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 27,100 full-time students, including 29 percent international students, and receives more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

