George Brown College to implement COVID-19 vaccination policy, effective September 7, 2021

George Brown to require either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 rapid test for students and employees to access campus this fall

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - With the health and safety of its community as a top priority, George Brown announced today it is implementing a comprehensive COVID-19 Vaccination Policy effective (September 7, 2021) and will require individuals accessing college premises to either provide verification of full vaccination or show evidence of a negative COVID-19 rapid test. FALL

The new policy comes amid rising COVID-19 infection rates caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant, and at a time when many Canadian postsecondary institutions are taking proactive steps to ensure their communities are protected against COVID-19.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated, or do not want to disclose their vaccination status and who must access campus will be required to undergo rapid testing in order to temporarily be allowed to access campus. Employees and students must provide verification of full vaccination through a third-party provider or provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 rapid test administered within 48 hours of entry. Individuals will still have the option to provide evidence of a test or take a test on-site.

"We are facing a fourth wave of COVID-19 and must work together to safeguard our collective health and well-being by getting vaccinated. These new measures reflect our commitment to protecting our community amid the ongoing risks of COVID-19," says Chris McGrath, Vice President Student Success, George Brown College. "I'm confident that this new policy will contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and allow us to continue to help our students, employees, and communities turn learning into opportunity."

Details regarding the policy and its implementation can be found on the George Brown College website. A FAQ has been developed to provide additional information.

George Brown has prepared for a safe return to campus this fall through implementation of many health and safety policies and procedures, including requiring masks for all indoor activities, the use of eye protection in closed spaces, and physical distancing. To further promote vaccination efforts, the college has collaborated with the Ontario Ministry of Health's GoVaxx COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic and is offering vaccinations on campus on August 25 and 26.

