George Brown College to close amid COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, George Brown College will close all facilities at the end of day on Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice. The George Brown student residence, The George will remain open.

College staff will continue to work remotely to develop alternate delivery options (including online) for courses and services, so that we will be prepared to deliver courses remotely on March 23.

George has been closely monitoring the developing COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto, and around the world. While there are no known cases of coronavirus at George Brown at this time, the college has taken this unprecedented step to safeguard its community and help slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

For further updates on this matter and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit the George Brown website at https://www.georgebrown.ca/covid-19/

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: or interview requests, please contact: Joyann Callender, Manager External Communications, George Brown College, Mobile: 647-988-0306, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gbrownc.on.ca

