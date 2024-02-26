George Brown College Survey of Over 900 Canadian Workers with Disabilities Reveals Key Insights into Workplace Experiences

SSHRC-CCSIF grant funds GBC's project with CNIB, Career Foundation, Q.i

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - George Brown College researchers have conducted a groundbreaking survey, engaging over 900 workers with disabilities across Canada, to delve into the challenges, perspectives, and firsthand experiences of individuals confronting the complexities of working while having a disability. The study focused on participants reporting at least 'some difficulty' with sight, hearing, walking/climbing, remembering/concentrating, self-care, and/or communicating, shedding light on crucial insights into their workplace experiences.

Key Findings:

Job Satisfaction Discrepancy: Workers with disabilities express significantly lower job satisfaction compared to the general population, with nearly twice as many belonging to the 'Bottom Rungers' segment of Canadian workers (51%), characterized by dissatisfaction often rooted in a lack of control over their work. In contrast, only 26% of the general population falls into this category. Additionally, workers with disabilities are over four times less likely to be part of 'The Fulfilled' segment of Canadian workers, with just 6% in this category, representing job satisfaction, stimulation, fulfillment, growth, and societal usefulness.

Desire for Responsibility: Workplace satisfaction among workers with disabilities can be enhanced when they are entrusted with more responsibilities and receive customized job training. While higher salaries and impressive job titles are desirable, the feeling of reliance is even more crucial for their satisfaction.

Role of Colleagues and Organizations: Workers with disabilities tend to perceive their colleagues as more helpful and supportive than their organizations and management. Those with temporary disabilities are more likely than those with permanent disabilities to view their colleagues as helpful, highlighting the need for organizations to provide additional support to individuals with permanent disabilities.

Support and Inclusivity: The degree to which colleagues and organizations support and enable workers with disabilities directly impacts how they perceive and handle their disabilities. Increased support leads to an improved sense of standing within the organization, irrespective of compensation and external stakeholder engagement.

Project Director Dr. Jon Callegher initiated the study to promote greater inclusivity and support for workers with disabilities in Canadian workplaces. "As the age of Canada's workforce increases over the next decade, so too will the number of workers with disabilities," he said. "The more we learn about the distinct challenges and aspirations of workers with disabilities, the better we can build more inclusive and supportive workplaces, especially in the private sector."

The report highlights the need for organizations to cultivate an environment where individuals with disabilities feel valued, empowered, and relied upon by their colleagues and managers.

The project was funded by College and Community Social Innovation Fund, a grant jointly administered by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council College and Community Social Innovation Fund (SSHRC) and completed in partnership with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Foundation, The Career Foundation, and research company Q.i. Value Systems.

For more information or to access the full report, visit the project's website: www.jobtalksaccess.com

