GEORGE BROWN COLLEGE'S DEAF PROGRAMMING WINS NATIONAL LITERACY AWARD

Deaf Learn Now recognized for outstanding achievement and excellence in literacy

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of Ontario's e-Channel Team, George Brown College's Deaf Learn Now (DLN) program - a tuition free, online literacy program for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Adults in Ontario - is a 2022 recipient of the Council of the Federation Literacy Award. Ontario's e-Channel Team consists of six organizations, including DLN, that are dedicated to the advancement of literacy skills.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in literacy. The awards are presented annually, in each province and territory, to recognize the excellence of educators, volunteers, learners, community organizations and businesses in many areas, including family, Indigenous, health, workplace and community literacy.

"As the world's first online adult literacy program for Deaf and Hard of Hearing learners, George Brown College (GBC) is thrilled to be recognized for its impact on our provincial learning community through our Deaf Learn Now (DLN) program," said GBC President Dr. Gervan Fearon. "We're grateful for the ongoing support of the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and for its nomination, which made this prestigious award possible."

The award coincides with International Literacy Day (ILD), which was celebrated on September 8. ILD was first declared in 1966 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as a reminder of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society.

DLN is a leader in innovative, accessible adult literacy and skills development for Deaf, Deafblind and hard of hearing adults in Ontario. Funded by the province, the program is a member of Ontario's e-Channel programs – tuition-free adult literacy programs which serve a wide range of adult learners from across the province.

"Throughout the pandemic, our dedicated team provided group and 1-1 counselling to learners whose social communities were limited. We also delivered programming and counseling to meet the unique needs of our learner group, helping to support their journeys into further training, skills development, employment and education," said Susan Toews, Dean, Centre for Preparatory and Liberal Studies, GBC.

"Congratulations to Ontario's e-Channel Team for this well-deserved award," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "Literacy training helps people across Ontario build better lives and earn bigger paycheques for themselves and their families. I want to thank George Brown's Deaf Learn Now program and Ontario's e-Channel Team for helping Indigenous, deaf, and francophone learners achieve their goals."

DLN is celebrating its 10th year of operation, providing courses to support learners' skill development towards greater employment, independence and academic success.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 164 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 27,100 full-time students, including 29 percent international students, and receives more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

