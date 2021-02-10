George Brown College's Centre for Hospitality & Culinary Arts launches the first four-year Honours Bachelor of Food Studies degree

TORONTO, Febr. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Centre for Hospitality & Culinary Arts has launched the first four-year Honours Bachelor of Food Studies degree in Canada. This exciting new program combines culinary arts with a comprehensive food studies curriculum.

The food sector is always changing, particularly when it comes to hospitality and culinary arts. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted many challenges in the food system, including distribution, labour issues, the cost of food, and food insecurity. This constant change and the current situation have reinforced the need for a more holistic approach to culinary education – one that allows students to examine the food system while mastering a variety of culinary techniques. This degree prepares graduating leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle these challenges head on.

Aligning with the top-of-mind issues in today's changing world, The Honours Bachelor of Food Studies degree program will bring new perspectives to food systems, sustainability, health, and food access with increased awareness of these societal issues. This will position students to better analyze and propose creative approaches to these issues.

"In the development of this degree, we spent a lot of time thinking through the diverse field of food studies to bring together the practical skills learned in the culinary arts with the most relevant knowledge of food sustainability, politics, history, and culture in a way that prepares students to become leading agents of change in the industry," said Caitlin Scott, Professor of Food Studies, who was involved in co-developing the program.

Graduates will be positioned to succeed in a wide range of food-related occupations including roles in culinary, education, tourism, recreation, health sector, food security, food justice, sustainability, economic development, agriculture, public policy and research.

"This Food Studies program provides students with an in-depth knowledge of our food system along with the skills, insights and knowledge to become leaders in a rapidly changing environment," said Lorraine Trotter, Dean, Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, George Brown College. "It offers a broad range of career pathways, while providing all stakeholders in our food system with leaders who can thrive in both for-profit and non-profit organizations."

The city of Toronto provides a unique setting for this program with its breadth of multicultural and Indigenous food traditions. In the classroom and beyond, students will be introduced to the vibrant world of food in a culturally diverse and inclusive environment. Students will participate in a paid co-op placement focused on the application of culinary and food literacy, policy, or research skills. In addition, throughout the program, selected courses will include community-engaged learning opportunities. For example, volunteer hours with a food non-profit to assist in the delivery of community food programs or time spent working with a municipal government on food policy.

The Honours Bachelor of Food Studies embraces experiential learning as a key component of the program delivery. Students will have numerous occasions to examine a broad range of activities in the community, take field trips in the surrounding area, and complete two 16-hour community-engaged learning placements as part of their coursework.

For more details please see the program page: https://www.georgebrown.ca/programs/honours-bachelor-of-food-studies-program-h317

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: Rima Kar, External Communications Specialist, George Brown College, [email protected]

