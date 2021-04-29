George Brown College's Centre for Hospitality & Culinary Arts Launches a New Food Tourism Entrepreneurship Graduate Certificate

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - George Brown College's Centre for Hospitality & Culinary Arts has launched The Food Tourism Entrepreneurship Graduate Certificate to prepare graduates to create "tastes of place" to support local economies by building links between agriculture, hospitality and tourism.

Food is one of the largest areas of tourism employment in a tourist industry that generates billions for the Canadian economy. By combining local food and drink with travel, food tourism offers both locals and tourists alike an authentic taste of Canada while contributing to a sustainable world economy.

The 1-year certificate covers the exciting links between tourism marketing, geography and experiences with gastronomy, beverage, culture, food traditions and communities. The program prepares students to develop successful food tourism businesses and gain employment in existing food and culinary tourism companies, all while advocating for sustainability, transparency and access in communities worldwide.

"The impacts of COVID-19 on hospitality and tourism are unprecedented. As the economy recovers from the pandemic, the hospitality and tourism industries are poised to bounce back," said Mohamed Mohsen, Chair, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, George Brown College. "With a robust recovery on the horizon, this is an ideal time to study, train and get ready to join a dynamic, sustainable and vastly diverse sector."

Developed in consultation with industry experts, the program aligns with George Brown's commitment to providing students with exceptional, real-world learning opportunities. Students will learn about the evolution of hospitality and new post-pandemic processes and consumer expectations. The entrepreneurial skills that students will acquire in the program will also permit them to pursue self-employment and/or consultancy work to the small and medium businesses that make up the food tourism sector. Graduates will be positioned to succeed in a wide range of food tourism related occupations including Culinary Tourism Program Manager, Marketing Travel Consultant and Conference Services Manager.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 172 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 31,500 full-time students, including 30 percent international students, and receives more than 65,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

