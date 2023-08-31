George Brown College receives $3.41M in funding to enable industry and community innovation

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - George Brown College (GBC) is a recipient of the Mobilize grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) College and Community Innovation (CCI) program. The grant will provide $3.41 million in funding over five years to empower industry and community partners across diverse sectors. It will facilitate the adoption of innovative new processes, tools and methodologies, fostering the creation of cutting-edge products and services while promoting experimentation with diverse product offerings, services and systems.

"We're investing in Ontario — in our partners, our experts and our students. Demand for research and innovation services is high and continues to grow in Toronto and beyond," said Dr. Krista Holmes, Associate Vice-President of Research and Innovation. "NSERC-Mobilize funding is essential for maintaining our current level of impact, increasing capacity, and creating sustainable resources to ensure there is support available for industry and community partners who want to innovate."

George Brown College has a strong track record of multidisciplinary research leading to significant economic, environmental, social and health benefits for companies, communities and Canadians. Over the last 15 years, GBC research and innovation has attracted over $97 million in funding, enabling 1,822 research partnerships and 17,065 student research experiences. Researchers across the program areas have delivered 2753 prototypes, 527 new and 320 improved products, 46 new services and 208 new and 169 improved processes to our partners, leading to direct benefits to the Canadian economy.

"Through the connections made between our researchers, students and partners, we contribute every day to Ontario's innovation landscape," said Holmes. "Our research teams directly support our industry and community partners as they seek new ways of doing business, responding to evolving customer and community needs, and adopting new and improved processes, services and technologies."

NSERC-Mobilize grants provide Canadian colleges with flexible funding to acquire necessary resources to address applied research priorities in industry, health, public and not-for-profit organizations within their community and to provide applied research training opportunities for students.

