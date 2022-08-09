George Brown College partners with the LCBO to advance equitable representation in the beverage alcohol industry

Partnership aims to identify and remove systemic barriers for diverse women through access to education

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) have signed an agreement to create more opportunities for diverse women to enter, advance and thrive in the beverage alcohol industry.

Through the LCBO's Spirit of Inclusion Initiative, George Brown has received more than $18,000 in support of scholarships, bursaries, and awards for diverse women in the beverage alcohol industry. In addition to financial assistance, program participants will also benefit from mentorship opportunities with industry members.

"We thank the LCBO for their generous contribution which will give eligible students the opportunity to commence or advance their careers in the fields of winemaking, brewery, and distilling," said George Brown College President Dr. Gervan Fearon. "We believe the beverage alcohol industry should reflect the diversity that exists in our communities. The Spirit of Inclusion Initiative demonstrates the LCBO's commitment to increasing representation of diverse women in the industry, while supporting student success."

"I'm pleased that George Brown College is joining us to further champion our Spirit of Inclusion Initiative and extend our collective impact," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "Together, we can create more opportunities for diverse women and enhance diversity within the beverage alcohol industry."

George Brown will distribute the funds to students who meet the eligibility criteria within the following college programs:

To be eligible for funds, students must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person, and self-identify as a woman from a diverse background including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour, women with disabilities, first generation Canadians, 2SLGBTQ+, and non-binary gender.

To learn more about the Spirit of Inclusion Initiative, and the bursaries, scholarships, and mentorship opportunities on offer, visit www.LCBO.com/SpiritofInclusionInitiative.

To learn more about the eligible beverage programs visit George Brown College's Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts.

ABOUT THE CENTRE FOR HOSPITALITY AND CULINARY ARTS AT GEORGE BROWN COLLEGE

Since its establishment in 1967, the Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts (CHCA) has become one of the leading culinary, hospitality and beverage schools in Canada. Graduating over 1,500 students and educating over 9,000 students every year, CHCA continues to be applicants' first choice for culinary and hospitality programs. With an impressive body of over 21,000 alumni, the CHCA is dedicated to producing

