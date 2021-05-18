George Brown College names new President

"Dr. Fearon's strong leadership skills, his commitment to diversity and inclusion and his outstanding reputation as a community builder made him the top choice for our new President, and we feel confident he will do an exceptional job in fulfilling the vision for the future of George Brown College." says Kevin Costante, Chair, Board of Governors. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Fearon join us at George Brown to advance the mission and vision of our college in innovative new ways. He is a collaborative, inclusive, vision-oriented and mission-driven leader, with all the skills and experience to propel George Brown into the future."

Dr. Fearon has a proven track record of collaboration, transformative leadership, and of engaging students, faculty and staff in a shared mission. He has focused on fostering excellence in student experience and post-secondary education; promoting community development and partnerships; and supporting the skills, knowledge and talent development needed for economic competitiveness and job creation.

"I am passionate about education and the transformative opportunities it holds for individuals, communities and society," says Dr. Fearon. "It is an honour to join George Brown, a college dedicated to student success and community development in the City of Toronto. I look forward to working with colleagues and partners to support the education and career goals of students and advance industry and community development."

Dr. Fearon has a strong professional background in post-secondary education. Prior to being President at Brock and Brandon Universities, he held numerous progressive roles in post-secondary education, including Dean of the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education at Ryerson University; Associate Dean at York University's Atkinson Faculty of Liberal and Professional Studies; Visiting Scholar at the University of Washington; and as an Associate Professor at York University. Dr. Fearon also has a strong teaching and research record.

Dr. Fearon's career also included working at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affair and at Treasury Board, Ontario Ministry of Finance, as well as serving on numerous community boards, including United Way Niagara, to champion community development initiatives.

Dr. Fearon holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Western Ontario and received his Master's and Bachelor's degrees from the University of Guelph. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation (CPA, CGA) and Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D). He is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and several other awards of recognition.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 172 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 31,300 full-time students, including 30 percent international students, and receives more than 64,500 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Rima Kar, External Communications Specialist, George Brown College, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.georgebrown.ca/

