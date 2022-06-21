George Brown College, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation sign MOU to develop plan to support Indigenous learners and reduce barriers to education

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today George Brown College is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day and the official signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN).

The college and MCFN will engage in actions to highlight the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation as the caretakers of the land on which George Brown sits and operates.

Working collectively and in the spirit of reciprocity, George Brown College aims to respond to several calls outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, as well as priorities outlined in the CICan Indigenous Education Protocol to firmly elevate the presence and respect of our Indigenous treaty partners.

George Brown will engage in this new partnership through an MOU. The agreement includes, but is not limited to, incorporating visible Indigenous presence on all three campuses, curriculum collaborations and a new and progressive plan to support Indigenous learners.

"We are honoured to be a part of this collaboration as we endeavour to build a culture of equity, reconciliation and belonging at George Brown," said George Brown College President Dr. Gervan Fearon. "Taking meaningful action towards reconciliation is essential to redressing the legacy of residential schools in Canada and creating a truly inclusive and equitable learning ecosystem. At George Brown, we are committed to engaging in this critical work and doing our part to foster a more inclusive, equitable society."

The college will work with the MCFN to animate campus space to be reflective of Indigenous heritage and cultural best practices, including by adding the MCFN logo to entry ways of all campuses. The partnership will also work to bring additional college programming to the community and name a space in the college's new Waterfront building: Limberlost Place.

"I respect the work that is happening with George Brown College and signing a relationship agreement based on mutual respect and friendship will allow us to have a positive impact and will be mutually beneficial," said Chief Stacey LaForme, Gimaa Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 164 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 27,100 full-time students, including 29 percent international students, and receives more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

