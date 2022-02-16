George Brown College launches inaugural Black Futures initiative, creates Black Futures Hub for Black and racialized students

Virtual events to celebrate achievements and contributions of Black Canadians

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College launches landmark Black Futures community celebration and announces creation of a dedicated hub for Black and racialized students.

Building on the legacy of Black History Month in Canada, Black Futures, developed by the college's Office of Anti-Racism, Equity and Human Rights Services (OAREHRS), Teaching and Learning Exchange (TLX) and Student Success division, is an exciting new initiative created to foster, promote and celebrate Black futures of excellence, opportunity and success.

George Brown is hosting 13 virtual Black Futures events celebrating Black innovation, Black excellence and Black joy. The month-long series of events throughout February is open to George Brown students, employees, community partners, alumni, as well as the public.

"The creation of Black Futures is an important step as we work towards building an institution that empowers all individuals to be at their best, to achieve their dreams, and to contribute to the betterment of their communities and society," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown College.

Exploring topics such as education, community, wellness, safety, professional development and alumni success, Black Futures engages thought leaders, students, employees, and community members through panel discussions, learning sessions and presentations. Each event is an opportunity to showcase the resilience, resistance and excellence found within the Black Community.

"Black Futures Month gives the George Brown community not only the opportunity to reflect on Black achievement — but also a chance to imagine the future of Black excellence," said Jennifer Grant, Director, OAREHRS. "We're commemorating the resistance and resilience found in the history of Black communities, and we're taking an anticipatory look at what is to come."

As part of Black Futures, George Brown will open a physical space dedicated to promoting pathways and opportunities that lead to the future success of Black students. Located at George Brown's Daniels Building - Waterfront campus, the Black Futures Hub will provide an inclusive and encouraging environment for Black and racialized students and employees to gather, collaborate and innovate. At the same time, it will offer knowledge-sharing and engagement opportunities for all members of the George Brown community.

The public is invited to join Black Futures virtual events to explore and celebrate the heritage, traditions, culture and future of Black Canadians. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.georgebrown.ca/gbcblackfutures

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 164 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 27,100 full-time students, including 29 percent international students, and receives more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: For media inquiries: Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]