George Brown College introduces new cyber security education program

Newly developed micro-credentials will help reskill and upskill the next generation of cyber security experts

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College (George Brown) has created the new Cyber Security for IT Professionals program at the Centre for Continuous Learning, which is focused on offering flexible learning options for current students and those looking to both understand more about the profession and reskill or upskill their credentials. The college developed the new cyber security education program with the support of TD Bank Group (TD) and in collaboration with the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR).

The new program includes a series innovative online learning modules and courses that offer micro-credentials related to cyber security roles that span across industry sectors.

"The micro-credentials help create amazing opportunities for George Brown students to gain the knowledge and skillset to meet growing cyber security needs. We are supporting our students and future generations of talent, and this is how we spell success at George Brown," says Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown.

As part of the collaboration, CILAR is supporting the outreach strategy for the program, focused on reaching diverse communities to generate equitable learning opportunities, and build interest in and awareness of potential careers in cyber security.

"CILAR was created with the collective belief that the future economy is being built through the innovation economy. We know that it must be an inclusive experience with leadership and participation from underestimated communities. We are pleased to work with George Brown to help find pathways to the innovation economy through cyber security education," says Serena Nguyen, Executive Director, CILAR.

TD is supporting the development of the program by providing cyber security technology expertise in a consulting capacity.

"TD is proud to be working with George Brown on the new cyber security program to help educate the next generation of students and professionals in such an important and growing field," says Glenn Foster, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Platforms and Technology Governance, Enterprise Protect, TD.

Through the new program, students can work towards six micro-credentials in cyber security, created for the skillsets that are specifically required for the following cyber security specialist roles:

Vulnerability Analyst

Threat Intel Analyst

Phishing Analyst

Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) Analyst

Cyber Security Incident Response (CSIR ) Analyst

Watch Analyst

This program builds on George Brown's commitment to put students at the forefront of the digital economy.

"Reskilling and upskilling the Canadian workforce is one of George Brown's ongoing commitments to Canadians and the innovation trajectory of the country. This program deepens our footprint in proactive and responsive education, a pathway that is being supported by TD and CILAR," says Kizzy Rodney, Director External and Community Relations, George Brown.

The next start date for the program is January 9, 2023. For more information and to register, visit www.georgebrown.ca/cyber

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 164 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 27,100 full-time students, including 29 percent international students, and receives more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR)

CILAR is a diverse group of senior leaders committed to creating equitable pathways for Canada's Black community, Indigenous Peoples and people of colour in Canada to lead in the creation of an Inclusive Innovation Economy by 2030. CILAR aims to help end anti-black and systemic racism and other barriers to participation using an inclusive coalition model that brings intentional and strategic scale to programs across youth development, job opportunities, venture & capital, community & leadership and inclusive innovation & technology. Learn more at cilar.ca and follow on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

