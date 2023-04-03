GEORGE BROWN COLLEGE HOSTS INAUGURAL TASTE OF PLACE SUMMIT

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On June 27 and 28, the Culinary Tourism Alliance in partnership with George Brown College will host over 300 tourism and hospitality professionals at the inaugural Taste of Place Summit held at the George Brown College Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts in downtown Toronto.

This can't-miss global event combines experiential learning along with engaging sessions to inspire destination and economic developers, thought leaders, marketers, and tourism operators to build their tastes of place and put food tourism front and centre for their destinations.

"The Summit aims to provoke discussions around bridging the gap between the food, drink, and travel industries," said Rebecca Mackenzie, President and CEO of the Culinary Tourism Alliance, the co-host behind this year's event. "By increasing visitor demand for local food and drink, food tourism drives innovation and builds on existing tourism assets, while preserving local heritage and contributing to the long-term sustainability of local food systems, communities, and culture."

Both the Culinary Tourism Alliance and George Brown College have deep connections with the industry and a vested interest in the success of local businesses. "We are excited to host this inspired event," said Rudolf Fischbacher, Dean, Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, George Brown College. "The Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts is a leader in hospitality and culinary training, and we share a vision with the Culinary Tourism Alliance to provide destinations and business operators with the people, tools, and resources to ensure they are creating meaningful and sustainable taste of place experiences."

Event Highlights

June 27: Delegates can opt in to attend the Explore Waterloo Region Taste of Place Experience and take a delicious trip through the backroads of rural Ontario. This is a chance to meet the incredible people who make it all happen. Stops include an agritourism experience at multi-award winning Mountainoak Cheese; lunch at Langdon Hall Hotel and Spa, exquisitely prepared by Chef Jason Bangerter; and a tour and tasting at Feast On®-certified Willibald Farm Brewery and Distillery.

June 28: A full-day marquee gathering, guests will engage with renowned speakers, network with industry leaders, and explore trends in food, beverage, and travel. The line-up of national and international speakers will guarantee that delegates leave with fantastic takeaways... and the chefs will make sure attendees leave with a full belly.

Door Prize

All delegates that register before April 30 will be entered to WIN two thousand Canadian Dollars (CAD $2,000) in the form of an Air Canada gift card. The use of Air Canada gift cards shall be subject to the terms, conditions, and instructions listed in the gift card letter.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit tasteofplace.ca

We look forward to seeing you at this years' Summit!

ABOUT THE CULINARY TOURISM ALLIANCE

The Culinary Tourism Alliance is a not for profit devoted to connecting taste-makers, sharing their stories and sparking delicious developments in food tourism. With its expertise in food tourism development, the Culinary Tourism Alliance seeks to ensure that authentic tastes of place become a significant economic driver for communities and regions, and a primary way for travelers to enrich their experience. To learn more visit culinarytourismalliance.com and follow @CulinaryTourismAlliance.

ABOUT GEORGE BROWN COLLEGE

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 164 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 27,100 full-time students, including 29 percent international students, and receives more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

SOURCE George Brown College

For further information: For media inquiries: Saron Fanel, External Communications Specialist, [email protected]