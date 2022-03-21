George Brown College appoints Provost and other senior positions

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - George Brown College is making important organizational changes to support its capacity to meet student needs, enable skills development and job creation, advance research excellence, and optimize its teaching and learning environments.

Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of George Brown College, has announced the appointment of Dr. Cory Ross as the institution's first Provost. As Provost, Dr. Ross will lead the college's strategy in the areas of academic programming, international, research and work-integrated learning.

"We have an ambitious and exciting vision for the College, and I am confident that we are well-positioned to achieve our goals with this appointment," said Dr. Fearon. "Dr. Ross brings a wealth of experience to the role of Provost, including experience delivering high-quality and innovative academic programs that are integral to the college's reputation, both domestically and internationally, as a leading provider of post-secondary education."

Dr. Ross previously served as Vice President, Academic, where he led the college's core academic delivery. Since joining George Brown in 2007, Dr. Ross has held progressive leadership positions including Interim Executive Dean, and Dean of Community Services & Early Childhood, and Health Sciences. Dr. Ross also played an essential role in the development of the Daphne Cockwell Centre for Health Sciences at Waterfront Campus. His extensive research career has attracted more than $5 million in research grants, and he has published more than 50 research papers in peer-reviewed journals.

A life-long learner with extensive teaching and research experience, Dr. Ross holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Master of Science in Anatomy from the University of Manitoba, a Doctor of Chiropractic from the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, a Diploma in Strategic Management from Oxford University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Health Care Management from Queen Margaret University in Scotland.

"I am both humbled and excited to serve George Brown as its first Provost. I look forward to working with all members of the college community to enhance the student experience and advance teaching, learning and research excellence," said Dr. Cory Ross, Provost, George Brown College.

Dr. Ross will be leading the search process for a new Vice-President, Academic, who will be reporting directly to him.

Other changes to George Brown's leadership team were also announced:

Leslie Quinlan was appointed Senior Vice-President, People Enablement and Experience and will help the college work towards a collective goal of optimizing its teaching and learning environments for employees and students.

Giselle Basanta will serve as the new General Legal Counsel.

