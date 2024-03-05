Genus Capital Management Introduces Indigenous Conflicts Screening in its Publicly Offered Impact Equity Fund

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Genus Capital Management, an investment firm specializing in sustainable and impact investment solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Indigenous Conflicts Screen for public equities. This screening process exemplifies Genus' unwavering commitment to Impact investing and upholding the rights and well-being of indigenous communities globally.

Genus Capital Management's Indigenous Conflicts Screen systematically identifies and excludes companies with severe or high conflicts with indigenous communities worldwide. This strategic screening process aligns with Genus' mission to foster impact investment practices and promote positive social outcomes. The Indigenous Conflicts Screen relies on data sourced from the reputable Sustainalytics database. As a global leader in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) research, Sustainalytics ensures that the database is continuously updated when incidents occur, providing Genus with real-time information for comprehensive decision-making.

Companies with conflict scores of 6 or higher, indicating high or severe conflicts, are automatically excluded from the investment universe. This stringent criterion ensures that investments are directed towards companies that prioritize ethical and responsible business practices with regard to indigenous communities.

In the event of an incident, Sustainalytics conducts a thorough assessment and analysis to derive a conflict score. This score is instrumental in determining the severity of the conflict and serves as a basis for inclusion or exclusion from the investment portfolio. Genus Capital Management's collaboration with Sustainalytics ensures a meticulous and objective evaluation process.

While other firms may focus on private investments, Genus extends its commitment to impact investing to the public equity space, offering investors a unique opportunity to align their portfolios with responsible and sustainable principles.

"We are excited to implement the Indigenous Conflicts Screen for public equities, reinforcing our dedication to impact investing and social responsibility," said Mike Thiessen, Chief Sustainability Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Genus Capital Management. "By excluding companies with severe/high conflicts, we aim to set a new standard in promoting positive change through investment decisions while respecting the rights and well-being of indigenous communities."

Genus Capital Management invites investors, financial professionals, and the media to explore the significance of the Indigenous Conflicts Screen and its role in shaping the future of responsible investing.

About Genus: Genus Capital Management is an investment counseling firm managing pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations, and individuals from across Canada. Genus is a Certified B Corp asset manager who has been at the forefront of sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate action.

Genus has encouraged Canadian investors that even in a resource-heavy economy, it is possible to build a financial legacy that does not contribute to climate change. Our investment capabilities encompass an extensive range of global equity, fixed income, specialty mandates and Fossil Free investments.

