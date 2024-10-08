Genus Capital Management Appoints Stephanie Tsui as Chief Sustainability Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Genus Capital Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Tsui as the firm's new Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). Stephanie transitions into this role from her previous position as Head of Foundations & Non-Profits at Genus, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to sustainable investing.

Stephanie brings exceptional qualifications to this pivotal role, holding a Master of Science in Financial Engineering and an impressive track record in the financial industry. Her career includes leadership positions as Executive Director at Goldman Sachs Asia and Director at Credit Suisse AG (Hong Kong). Additionally, her extensive experience with foundations and non-profit organizations has provided her with valuable insights into the strategies and values essential for advancing Genus's sustainability initiatives.

Mike Thiessen, who has served as the CSO, will be stepping away from his role to pursue other impactful contributions in the Canadian Impact sphere. Wayne Wachell will continue as Genus's Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Stephanie Tsui shared her thoughts on the appointment:

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Sustainability Officer at Genus. My work with foundations and non-profits has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the power of values-driven investment strategies. I am committed to leveraging my experience and the trust our clients place in us to further integrate sustainability into everything we do at Genus."

Stephen Au, CEO of Genus Capital Management, commented on the transition:

"These exciting changes underscore our commitment to innovation and evolution within Genus. Stephanie's appointment as CSO reflects our dedication to maintaining our leadership in sustainable investment solutions. Her expertise and passion will help us build on our reputation as one of Canada's leading sustainable investment firms."

Genus Capital Management looks forward to the continued growth and impact of these leadership changes, further strengthening its position as a prominent contributor in the sustainable investing space.

About Genus: Genus Capital Management is an investment counselling firm managing pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations, and individuals from across Canada. Genus is a Certified B Corp asset manager that has been at the forefront of sustainable investing for over 30 years. Impact and sustainable investing have grown to become the core of Genus' offerings after decades of evolution designed to meet the needs of investors who are passionate about climate action.

Genus has encouraged Canadian investors that even in a resource-heavy economy, it is possible to build a financial legacy that does not contribute to climate change. Our investment capabilities encompass an extensive range of global equity, fixed income, specialty mandates and Fossil Fuel Free investments.

